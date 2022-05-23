Free and reduced lunch families can get free internet this summer

CONCORD, NH – To ensure that families in New Hampshire are connected to reliable broadband services, the New Hampshire Department of Education and ExcelinED are sharing important information about the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program lowers internet costs for eligible families, including students approved to receive benefits under the National Free and Reduced-Price Lunch Program and school breakfast program.

“Consistent and reliable internet access is an important tool to help students thrive throughout the summer months and the entire school year, and is a necessary resource for learning. We are pleased that this service is available for low-income families, and we urge Granite State residents to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

Eligible households, including those with an income that is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, or those participating in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline may receive the following benefits:

Up to $30 a month discount for internet service

A one-time $100 discount for purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

For families to enroll, they must complete the application at ACPBenefit.org, and contact their preferred participating internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to their bill. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission Benefit Program.