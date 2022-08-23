Free admission to 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Fest for military families and veterans

PORTSMOUTH, NH – As presenting sponsor of the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Service Credit Union is offering free admission to the festival to active duty military, guard, reserves and veterans. The festival takes place from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Military and veterans can receive a wristband for free admission by visiting any Service CU branch in New Hampshire, and do not need to be Service CU members to qualify. To find a branch near you, visit servicecu.org/locations.

“Service Credit Union is proud to give back to those who defend our country,” said Jaime Yates, Community Relations Manager at Service CU. “We are looking forward to sharing the experience of the festival with those who serve and have served.”

Service Credit Union will have a booth at the festival with giveaways, activities and special offers.

Named one of the top 100 events in North America, the Seafood Festival returns for its 33rd year and will feature 50 of the NH Seacoast’s top restaurants offering their very best seafood dishes, 80 local craft vendors, two stages of continuous entertainment with over 15 bands and orchestras, culinary chef demonstrations from the “Wicked Bites” TV show, a fireworks display on Saturday and a lobster roll eating competition on Sunday.

“We are so lucky to have Service Credit Union as the returning Presenting Sponsor of the 33rd Annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, says Hampton Chamber President, John Nyhan. “As a great partner, they continue to be a leader who believes in supporting their community.”

Admission for those without free passes is $10 for adults and children over 12.

For more information on the event, visit Hampton Beach Seafood Festival (seafoodfestivalnh.com)