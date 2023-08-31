Franklin man indicted on charges he left voicemal threatening to shoot U.S. senator

CONCORD, NH – A Franklin man has been indicted for threatening to kill a United States Senator.

Brian Landry, 67, was charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a United States official in connection with the official’s performance of official duties and with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Landry was originally arrested by complaint on June 2, 2023.

He is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on September 14, 2023.

According to the charging documents, Landry called a district field office of a United States Senator on May 17, 2023, and left a voicemail, stating:

“Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of f*****g sh*t.”

Investigators identified the phone call as coming from a number associated with Landry. When they interviewed Landry, he admitted to having called the Senator’s office but did not initially recall exactly what he said in the voicemail.

The charges provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Capitol Police led the investigation. Valuable assistance was provided by the New Hampshire State Police, the Franklin Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.