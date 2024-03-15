Fourth round of the Pizza Madness is now underway

Hello Manchester!

Here are your final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

You can find the ballot for this round here.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 21.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s vs. (#2) Pindo’s

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza