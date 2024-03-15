Fourth round of the Pizza Madness is now underway

Friday, March 15, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Culture, Featured News 0
Friday, March 15, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Community, Culture, Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Matty Juno's pizza at Season Tickets
Matty Juno’s pizza at Season Tickets

PIZZA MADNESS NewHello Manchester!

Here are your final eight contestants in our Pizza Madness Tournament: our quest to find Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

You can find the ballot for this round here.

Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 21.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region finals

(#3) Souvlaki  vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza

South Region finals

(#5) Elm House of Pizza vs. (#6) Pizza Man – East Industrial Park Drive

East Region finals

(#1) Fotia’s  vs. (#2) Pindo’s

West Region finals

(#1) Deadproof vs. (#2) Vintage Pizza

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts