Fourth arrest in connection to May 13 Ahern Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police on Saturday arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a brazen shooting that injured four people at a graduation party in May.

On June 3 police arrested Kekoa Bissonnette, 19, of Southbridge, Mass., who is charged with four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

On May 13, 2023, two males wearing hooded shirts partially covering their faces approached a large party near Ahern and O’Malley streets. Police say they fired into the crowd, hitting four people. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the pair was seen leaving the area in a white SUV.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the two males and through the investigation, police identified Bissonnette and Emmanuel Sayle, 21, of Manchester as the pair. Both face four counts of felony reckless conduct. Sayle was additionally charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Trenton Liggins, 22, and Griffin O’Neil, 20, both of Manchester were previously arrested and charged with four counts of felony criminal liability (accomplice) to reckless conduct. Griffin was additionally charged with 2 counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“I want to commend our detectives for their dedication and hard work,” says Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, “In three weeks they identified and arrested four young men believed to be a serious danger to our citizens. This is evidence of the Manchester Police Department’s strong commitment to reducing gun violence and keeping our city safe. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”