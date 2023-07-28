Four-run sixth propels Fisher Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, scored six unanswered runs, including four in the sixth, to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

With Hartford (10-13, 39-51) leading 5-1 after three innings, New Hampshire (8-14, 43-47) put up six runs in the next three innings to take the lead for good.

Phil Clarke hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings off Hartford starting left-hander Joe Rock, his first two-homer game of his career and his first homers since June 6 at Harrisburg.

Damiano Palmegiani doubled in a run in the fifth and singled in a run in the sixth, his team-leading 46th and 47th RBIs of the season. Palmegiani now has a team-leading 21 multi-hit games this season after a pair of hits on the night.

In the sixth, Leo Jimenez tied up the score 5-5 with an RBI single up the middle, his first hit of the series, before Alan Roden gave the Fisher Cats the lead for good with an RBI single into center. Roden has six RBIs in his first eight Double-A games.

Starting right-hander Chad Dallas went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in a no-decision. After giving up all five runs in the first three innings, Dallas settled down to pitch a scoreless fourth and fifth to keep the Fisher Cats within striking distance.

Right-hander Juan Nunez (1-2) delivered two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season. The 27-year-old Santo Domingo native has not allowed an earned run in 11.1 consecutive innings and has not allowed an earned run in 9.1 innings pitched this month.

Left-hander Mason Fluharty slammed the door with a Double-A high five strikeouts in two innings to collect his third Double-A save, including striking out the side in the ninth.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Hartford Yard Goats tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Luis Quinones (3-2, 4.53 ERA) will make the start for New Hampshire against a pitcher to be determined for Hartford.