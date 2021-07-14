Four Hits from Capra, Three Hits from Groshans and Lopez Lead NH to Win

Hartford, CT – A four-hit, five-RBI night from Vinny Capra led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to an impressive 11-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Capra finished his night with two singles, a double, and a triple. Jordan Groshans and Otto Lopez each had three hits, part of a 16-hit attack.
LJ Talley drove in a run with a grounder in the first, homered in the third, and hit the first of
three consecutive doubles in the top of the seventh inning to rally the Fisher Cats to the win.
In the decisive seventh inning, which the Fisher Cats started down 5-4, Lopez bunted for a
single, Groshans walked, and Talley, Capra, and Kevin Vicuna hit consecutive two-baggers for an 8-5 lead.
The teams exchanged a pair of runs in the first inning. Groshans doubled home the first run and Talley added an RBI groundout after Austin Martin singled and Chavez Young reached on a fielders choice.
Hartford’s lead-off hitter Jameson Hannah made it 2-1 with his first home run, and Elehuris Montero singled home Taylor Snyder to tie the game.
Talley’s fifth home run, a solo shot in the top of the third, gave New Hampshire a 3-2 lead, but the Yard Goats answered and took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the inning on home runs by Sean Bouchard and Elehuris Montero.
The Fisher Cats cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, putting together singles by Lopez, Groshans, and Capra.
Capra added a two-run triple in his final at-bat in the top of the eighth inning as the Fisher Cats hit double digits in runs for the 12th time in 2021. Austin Martin walked and scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth for the final run.
Johnny Barbato (W, 1-2) worked an inning of scoreless relief to pick up his first win of the season. Jon Harris, Graham Spraker, and Kyle Johnston each contributed a scoreless inning in relief of starter Elvis Luciano, who allowed five runs (three earned) in his five innings.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2021 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.