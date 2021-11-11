Four boxing title fights coming to SNHU Arena next week

NEW YORK – Next Friday, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will defend his WBO World Middleweight Title against Jason Quigley at SNHU Arena, highlighting a boxing card with four world titles on the line.

Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), a 33-year old Rhode Islander, will defend his title for the fifth time since earning it from Eddie Hearn in October 2018. Previously he held the WBA and WBO light middleweight titles between 2013 and 2017 also winning the U.S. National Championship and Golden Gloves twice as an amateur, also representing the U.S. as a welterweight at the 2008 Olympics.

Quigley (19-1, 14 KOs), a native of Donegal, Ireland; defeated “Sugar” Shane Mosley Jr. in May to earn the then vacant WBO-NABO Middleweight Title.

On the undercard, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) will defend his IBA and WBA World Super Bantamweight titles against top-ranked WBA challenger Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). This will be Akhmadaliev’s second title defense and second professional fight outside of his native Kazakhstan.

Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1, 14 KOs) will seek to defend his WBC World Flyweight Title against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) in a fight between Mexican and Puerto Rican natives. The two were scheduled to meet in Tulsa in May 2020 before COVID-19 cancelled that bout and another fight between the two planned for Miami last February was cancelled after Martinez suffered a hand injury prior to the contest.

Kali Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) will seek to add the vacant WBO female light-welterweight title to her WBA and IBO female light-welterweight titles against Canadian Jessica Camara (8-2) with the winner earning the right to challenge Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) at a later date for the WBC, IBF and The Ring female light-welterweight titles after Cameron unified those titles in a bout against Mary McGee (27-4-0-1, 15 KOs) in an Oct. 30 fight in London, England.

The fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and tickets start at $30 on sale at ticketmaster.com