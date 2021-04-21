Founders Academy students celebrate General John Stark Day with historical scavenger hunt

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School celebrated General John Stark Day with a four-day celebration that began with a scavenger hunt on April 9, 2021, and ended with an online celebration on April 12, 2021.

The city-side scavenger hunt began at The Founders Academy and participants visited a total of ten historical locations throughout the city of Manchester until they reached their final destination of John Stark Park. Along the way, participants learned facts about General John Stark as well as a clue to their next location. The online celebration included background about John Stark, music from the revolutionary war timeframe performed by The Founders Academy band and chorus, and a dramatic reenactment of the time period performed by The Founders Academy drama department. Both events were sponsored by local businesses.

In 2017, a group of students at The Founders Academy lobbied to have John Stark Day changed so that it was celebrated during the school year instead of during April vacation. On April 13, 2017, Governor Chris Sununu signed Founders Academy student-led bill HB91 into law at The Founders Academy Public Charter School. Since that day, because of the leadership skills of the students at The Founders Academy, John Stark Day is recognized on the second Monday in April in the state of New Hampshire.

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 6 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.