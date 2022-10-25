Founders Academy students attend Honor Flight New England send off

MANCHESTER, NH – Early Sunday morning October 23, students and parents of The Founders Academy Public Charter School went to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to wish 25 veterans well as they traveled with Honor Flight New England to the nation’s capital to visit the memorials. Students held flags and homemade signs and greeted these heroes with handshakes and hugs.

Eleventh-grader, Tobias Jones and his father attended the event saying, “We believe that it’s really important to honor the people who fought for our country, and we should help them in any way we can.”

Students at the Founders Academy take pride in their country. The curriculum has a strong emphasis on history, specifically American history. All students in grades 5-12 take history classes and use primary sources to get first-hand knowledge of the leaders of our past.

Veterans who served in Vietnam, World War II, and Korea, were escorted by 25 first responders from New England. Honor Flight New England is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans. Through donations, they transport these veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to the veteran.

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.