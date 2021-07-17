Founders Academy Public Charter School charter amended to include 5th grade

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the New Hampshire State Board of Education approved The Founders Academy’s request to amend the school’s charter to include 5th grade.

“The desire to amend the charter was something the school had been thinking about for a few years,” said Dean of School, Cassie Hayes. With the recent announcement of a charter school expansion grant from the state and continued interest from the community, The Founders Academy Board of Trustees, along with Dean Hayes, decided now was the best time to make the change.

The Founders Academy public charter school is located on Perimeter Road in Manchester. The school opened its doors in September 2014 serving 100 students in grades 6-8. Each year after opening a new grade was added to the school. By the 2018-2019 school year, Founders had opened all grade levels, 6-12, and was prepared to graduate its first class. Founders Academy had over 350 students enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year. “The addition of 5th grade is significant to the school and the community because the longer students are at The Founders Academy, the more successful they are. Founders attracts students from 26 different communities in the state, each with their own unique curriculum. When students come to Founders they are immersed in the classical education with a focus on character, leadership, and liberty,’ said Dean Hayes.

“I’m excited to learn that The Founders Academy Charter School has been approved by the State Board of Education to expand its grade levels to include 5th grade. The addition of a 5th-grade class presents students in the area with an opportunity to choose a new high-quality option in public education at no cost,” said Matt Southerton, President of the New Hampshire Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 6 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.