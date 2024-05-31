Founders Academy Class of 2024 recognizes 19 seniors during ‘Launch Ceremony’

MANCHESTER, NH – On May 29, 2024, The Founders Academy Public Charter School Class of 2024 gathered with Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, as well as faculty, staff, board members, parents, grandparents, and classmates at a “Launch Ceremony” that recognized their academic achievements and scholarships ahead of their graduation on June 15, 2024.

The 19 Founders Academy seniors have a variety of plans post graduation including: 2- and 4-year colleges, trade school, missionary work, and joining the workforce. Each graduating senior was acknowledged by Dean Hayes with their intended plans after graduation. “ I am so proud of the accomplishments the students in the class of 2024 have made over the past 4 years. I look forward to seeing what they have in store for their future after graduation” said Cassie Hayes, Dean of School.

Michelle Smith, high school counselor, shared that the name “Launch Ceremony” was chosen as a theme because launch “signifies more than a departure; it embodies a dynamic force propelling you toward new horizons” She reminded the students that the ceremony marked a day to “launch into the next chapter of your lives, a chapter brimming with opportunities and potential.”

Assistant Dean, Andrew Mihaly, acknowledged the following seniors for their additional achievements:

Kenny Olibrice National Merit Scholarship finalist and graduates Founders Academy with his associates degree in Mathematics from Manchester Community College. Kenny will be attending Stanford University in the fall.

Evan Lockwood The Heart Warrior Achievement Scholarship and the NHFIEF Food Grocers Scholarship. Evan will be attending Geneva College in the fall.

Mollie Quirk Good Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution and NHAFCS Scholarship from the New Hampshire Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Mollie will be attending Merrimack College in the fall.

Noelle McWhirter 1st Place, Peter Millimet Creative Writing Contest for her entry of “The Troposphere.” Noelle will be attending Eastern University in the fall.

The Founders Academy Board of Trustees representative, Kim Lavallee, awarded a total of $5,000 in Founders Academy Foundation scholarships to three of the Founders Academy graduating seniors: Noelle McWhirter, Mollie Quirk, and Christian Couture (NH School of Mechanical Trades). These three students were selected based on their essays that demonstrated their understanding of the Founders Academy mission and how they have personally applied it to their lives over their years as a Founders student. They also included ways that they plan to embody that mission as they move into their next phase of life.

The following is the list of schools The Founders Academy Class of 2024 will be attending this fall

Dean College

Eastern University

Geneva College

Merrimack College

NH School of Mechanical Trades

Nashua Community College

New Hampshire Technical Institute

Plymouth State University

St. Anselm College

Stanford University

Tufts University

University of Indiana

Congratulations to The Founders Academy’s Class of 2024!

