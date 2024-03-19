Founders Academy Celebrates 10-year Charter Renewal

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, March 14, 2024, The Founders Academy Public Charter School in Manchester received its 10-year charter renewal from the State Board of Education. The Founders Academy received a unanimous vote of approval to renew the charter for 5 more years. State Board of Education members expressed confidence in the school and highlighted the growth in the school over the past 5 years. Every 5 years charter schools must prove they are successfully fulfilling their charter requirements.

“This is a really exciting time for our school and we look forward to 5 more years of success,” said Cassie Hayes, Dean of School. “Founders has grown from a middle school with less than 100 students to a middle and high school, and now to a school serving over 380 students in grades 5 through 12. I am privileged to be a part of this journey.”

“It was an honor to appear before the State Board of Education and listen to the great things that they had to say about Founders and its continued growth,” said Andrew Mihaly, Assistant Dean of School. “This renewal is a testament to all the hard work, efforts, and sacrifices of our students, families, staff, and other stakeholders. I am very excited as I look forward to continued growth and improvement of the school; there is so much potential yet to be tapped! I am thankful to be a part of it all, and we should celebrate the milestones along the way.”

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.