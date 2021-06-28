Founders Academy announces 4th-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School’s Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, is pleased to announce recipients of the 4th-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
High honors is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA of 4.0 or higher at the end of the quarter, honors is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.33 and 3.99 at the end of the quarter, and honorable mention is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.0 and 3.32 at the end of the quarter.
Congratulations to the students that worked so diligently to earn these distinctions.
The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 6 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.
Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.
High Honors
12th Grade
- Sarah Fung
- Justin Gandia
- Ryan Hueber
- Jonathan Lawton
- Alexandra McWhirter
- Brenna Muldowney
- Abigail Sontag
11th Grade
- Sofia Burden
- Sophia Hancock
- Leonardo Lauridsen
- Ansley Nats
- Nahomy Palma
- Jacob Taku
10th Grade
- Emily Bell
- Isabella Cabral
- Annabelle Cote
- Kylie Francis
- Elias Fultz
- Jackson Huot
- David Knight III
- Ava Lamothe
- Kameryn McGuire
- Sabeena Mori
- Julia Sousa
- Francesca Vesey
9th Grade
- Dylan Fung
- Hannah Klemm
- Evan Lockwood
- Noelle McWhirter
- Graham Shambarger
- Katherine Taku
- Elissar Yazbek
8th Grade
- Yara Abdalla
- Isobel Burden
- Leah Gonthier
- Amanda Lauridsen
- Tyler Longval
- Kaleb Mead
- Evan Nelson
- Brandon Nguyen
- Angelina Quintero
- Theodore Stevens, Jr.
- Kayla Swanson
- Serena Takekoshi
- Anishka Varma
- Robert Wood
7th Grade
- Shahd Abdalla
- Mark Chastney
- Cameron Hawkins
- Alexis Huot
- Audrey Madsen
- Naomi Marquez
- Megan McWhirter
- Jillian Schmidt
- Lela Takekoshi
- Amelia Zonfrillo
6th Grade
- Madelyn Aiken
- James Algeo
- Mari Amirault
- Cadence Bogrett
- Katherine Dickson
- Luke Felo
- Colton Gallagher
- Julia Gonthier
- Madalyn Hardy
- Kaitlyn Harrington
- Aislynn Hyde
- Gianna Hyde
- Evan Jeffers-Roper
- Elizabeth Jones
- Gabriella Lisboa
- Joseph McGuire
- Shams Muqdad
- Bora Qela
- Emily Sanchez-Torrez
- Alexander Saunders
- Joshua Smith
- Victoria Stantial
- Faith Sullivan
- Oliver Whitney
Honors
12th Grade
- Sadie Chloros
- Devlin Linett
- Blaise Martin
- Nichole Sanville
- Justin Weil
11th Grade
- Josiah DiPietro
- Charis Fenter
- Logan Forcier
- Charlotte Fournier
- Andrew Hunt
- James Inamorati
- Mphatso Langa
- Jonathan Olsen
10th Grade
- Kira Bairamova
- Halie Breault
- Emmanuel Broulidakis
- Andrew Cameron
- Garret Case
- Jaycob Ferrante
- Eve Huot
- Hannah Marcotte
- Erica Sanville
- Christopher Saunders
9th Grade
- Alexei Avakov
- Christian Couture
- Colin Hudzikiewicz
- Tobias Jones
- Lexi Larson
- Paul Nees
- Kadyn Nickle
- Mollie Quirk
- Angel Robert
- William Scimemi
8th Grade
- Sarah Allen
- Callum Bauer
- Syrenity Berry
- Brianna Chandonnet
- Aiden Colhon
- Eva D’Amico
- Lena Elfaki
- Noah Fein
- Samuel Gamache
- Jacob Gonthier
- Elizabeth Gvizda
- Ava Kendrick
- Sophie Levin
- Jack Lianos
- Noah Lockwood
- Koen Melder
- Brooklyn Oser
- Ian Panait
- Brianna Russell
- Ella Sherwood
- Margaux Strub
- Kendall Student
- Logan Venne
- Graciela Vignart
7th Grade
- Allison Lawton
- Tatym Levesque
- Kaylee Libby
- Gwenan Macomber
- Ryleigh McNelly
- Joel Trinidad
- Jayden Wallace
- Sophia Warfield
- Tristan Wyma
6th Grade
- Aya Ahmed
- Colten Berry
- Athanasios Bevan
- John Broulidakis
- Lia Burgess
- Lyla Burgess
- Kylie Conroy
- Bella Couture
- Matthew Dain
- Lola Denisco
- Nildalany Gardner
- Mayra Gillis
- Victoria Gore
- Julien Kenton
- Leandra Krasniqi
- Viveana Lopez
- Angie Morales
- Keegan Mulhern
- Lucas Oxley
- Eileen Quigley
Honorable Mention
11th Grade
- Caitlyn Baduria
- Jacquelyn Baduria
- Keyshaun Sullivan
10th Grade
- Caulyn Oser
- Kaleb Page
9th Grade
- Cameron Bergeron
- Madison Howard
- Caleb Kleppinger
- Hannah McDonough
- Kenneth Olibrice
- Cameron Widtfeldt
8th Grade
- Abigail Blanchard
- Seth Chalbeck
- Lemon Fontaine
- Lucas Goldberg
- Aidan Hubbard
- Athena Ortiz
- Vandan Patel
- Jennifer Stantial
- Sofia Vignart
7th Grade
- Natalia Ashton
- William Burnes
- Sofia Cabral
- Mya Durham
- Adam Fultz
- Madison Madore
- Connor Maguire
- Logan Reynolds
- Sophia Seggie
- Billie Soto-Morozova
- Julian Wilson
- Lily York
- Nash Young
6th Grade
- Owen Becker
- Luis Cabreja
- Serenity Case
- Isabella Kulesza
- Grace Ngira
- Naomie Pare
- Carter Pruneau