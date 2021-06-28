Founders Academy announces 4th-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School’s Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, is pleased to announce recipients of the 4th-quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.

High honors is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA of 4.0 or higher at the end of the quarter, honors is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.33 and 3.99 at the end of the quarter, and honorable mention is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.0 and 3.32 at the end of the quarter.

Congratulations to the students that worked so diligently to earn these distinctions.

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 6 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students. The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.

High Honors

12th Grade

Sarah Fung

Justin Gandia

Ryan Hueber

Jonathan Lawton

Alexandra McWhirter

Brenna Muldowney

Abigail Sontag

11th Grade

Sofia Burden

Sophia Hancock

Leonardo Lauridsen

Ansley Nats

Nahomy Palma

Jacob Taku

10th Grade

Emily Bell

Isabella Cabral

Annabelle Cote

Kylie Francis

Elias Fultz

Jackson Huot

David Knight III

Ava Lamothe

Kameryn McGuire

Sabeena Mori

Julia Sousa

Francesca Vesey

9th Grade

Dylan Fung

Hannah Klemm

Evan Lockwood

Noelle McWhirter

Graham Shambarger

Katherine Taku

Elissar Yazbek

8th Grade

Yara Abdalla

Isobel Burden

Leah Gonthier

Amanda Lauridsen

Tyler Longval

Kaleb Mead

Evan Nelson

Brandon Nguyen

Angelina Quintero

Theodore Stevens, Jr.

Kayla Swanson

Serena Takekoshi

Anishka Varma

Robert Wood

7th Grade

Shahd Abdalla

Mark Chastney

Cameron Hawkins

Alexis Huot

Audrey Madsen

Naomi Marquez

Megan McWhirter

Jillian Schmidt

Lela Takekoshi

Amelia Zonfrillo

6th Grade

Madelyn Aiken

James Algeo

Mari Amirault

Cadence Bogrett

Katherine Dickson

Luke Felo

Colton Gallagher

Julia Gonthier

Madalyn Hardy

Kaitlyn Harrington

Aislynn Hyde

Gianna Hyde

Evan Jeffers-Roper

Elizabeth Jones

Gabriella Lisboa

Joseph McGuire

Shams Muqdad

Bora Qela

Emily Sanchez-Torrez

Alexander Saunders

Joshua Smith

Victoria Stantial

Faith Sullivan

Oliver Whitney

Honors

12th Grade

Sadie Chloros

Devlin Linett

Blaise Martin

Nichole Sanville

Justin Weil

11th Grade

Josiah DiPietro

Charis Fenter

Logan Forcier

Charlotte Fournier

Andrew Hunt

James Inamorati

Mphatso Langa

Jonathan Olsen

10th Grade

Kira Bairamova

Halie Breault

Emmanuel Broulidakis

Andrew Cameron

Garret Case

Jaycob Ferrante

Eve Huot

Hannah Marcotte

Erica Sanville

Christopher Saunders

9th Grade

Alexei Avakov

Christian Couture

Colin Hudzikiewicz

Tobias Jones

Lexi Larson

Paul Nees

Kadyn Nickle

Mollie Quirk

Angel Robert

William Scimemi

8th Grade

Sarah Allen

Callum Bauer

Syrenity Berry

Brianna Chandonnet

Aiden Colhon

Eva D’Amico

Lena Elfaki

Noah Fein

Samuel Gamache

Jacob Gonthier

Elizabeth Gvizda

Ava Kendrick

Sophie Levin

Jack Lianos

Noah Lockwood

Koen Melder

Brooklyn Oser

Ian Panait

Brianna Russell

Ella Sherwood

Margaux Strub

Kendall Student

Logan Venne

Graciela Vignart

7th Grade

Allison Lawton

Tatym Levesque

Kaylee Libby

Gwenan Macomber

Ryleigh McNelly

Joel Trinidad

Jayden Wallace

Sophia Warfield

Tristan Wyma

6th Grade

Aya Ahmed

Colten Berry

Athanasios Bevan

John Broulidakis

Lia Burgess

Lyla Burgess

Kylie Conroy

Bella Couture

Matthew Dain

Lola Denisco

Nildalany Gardner

Mayra Gillis

Victoria Gore

Julien Kenton

Leandra Krasniqi

Viveana Lopez

Angie Morales

Keegan Mulhern

Lucas Oxley

Eileen Quigley

Honorable Mention

11th Grade

Caitlyn Baduria

Jacquelyn Baduria

Keyshaun Sullivan

10th Grade

Caulyn Oser

Kaleb Page

9th Grade

Cameron Bergeron

Madison Howard

Caleb Kleppinger

Hannah McDonough

Kenneth Olibrice

Cameron Widtfeldt

8th Grade

Abigail Blanchard

Seth Chalbeck

Lemon Fontaine

Lucas Goldberg

Aidan Hubbard

Athena Ortiz

Vandan Patel

Jennifer Stantial

Sofia Vignart

7th Grade

Natalia Ashton

William Burnes

Sofia Cabral

Mya Durham

Adam Fultz

Madison Madore

Connor Maguire

Logan Reynolds

Sophia Seggie

Billie Soto-Morozova

Julian Wilson

Lily York

Nash Young

6th Grade