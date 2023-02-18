Founders Academy announces 2nd-quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Press Release Civics, Education 0
The Founders Academy. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School’s Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, is pleased to announce recipients of the 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 academic year.

High honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA of 4.0 or higher at the end of the quarter, honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.33 and 3.99 at the end of the quarter, and honorable mention is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.0 and 3.32 at the end of the quarter.

Congratulations to the students that worked so diligently to earn these distinctions!

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students.

The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications in all grades for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.

HIGH HONOR ROLL 

GRADE 12 

Emily Bell 

David Knight III 

Isabella Cabral 

Sabeena Mori 

Eve Hout 

Christopher Saunders 

Jackson Hout 

Francesca Vesey

GRADE 11

Alexi Avakov 

Kenneth Olibrice 

Dylan Fung 

Mollie Quirk 

Evan Lockwood 

William Scimemi 

Noelle McWhirter 

Elissar Yazbek

GRADE 10 

Kiara Alvarez 

Ian Panait 

Isobel Burden 

Theodore Stevens Jr 

Hannah Klemm 

Kendall Student 

Kaleb Mead 

Graciela Vignart

Evan Nelson 

GRADE 9 

Anya Bhattarai 

Bella Mulhern 

Katherine Chase 

Ashley Perez 

Natalie Dubuc 

Rrona Qela 

Emmerson Hunt 

Jillian Schmidt 

Alexis Hout 

Alyssa Scott 

Sarah Lemear 

Patrick Truong 

Audrey Madsen 

Faith Wherry 

Keith Magara 

Samantha Whitaker 

Megan McWhirter 

Amelia Zonfrillo

GRADE 8

Aya Ahmed 

Colton Gallagher 

Madelyn Aiken 

Asher Haney 

James Alego 

Gabriella Lisboa 

Cadence Bogrett 

Amro Mousa-Makky 

Katherine Dickson 

Bora Qela 

Max Diener 

Kelly Ryan 

Callianna Etnier 

Emily Sanchez Torrez

GRADE 7 

Zachary Bell 

Lizbeth-Mariah Magara 

Lillian Cammilleri 

Maria Maia 

Charlize Capulso 

Nilay Manelkar 

Finn Dickey 

Callie Messamore 

Willow Folson 

Leah Sawin 

Adah Fultz 

Evelyn Singer 

Kathryn Gamache 

Samuel Stevens 

Joseph Knight 

Ibadha Talukder

Carissa Libby 

GRADE 6 

Prapti Acharya

Alexa Bevan 

Evan Ducxas 

Jazlyn Francoeur

Aubrey Gray 

Aaliyah Hamilton

Ava Lisboa 

Colton Marquis

Eriyel McCellon 

Liam McComiskey

Sean McMahon

Aira Janelle Plata

Ruth Sarwark 

Prince Sharma

Ava Sullivan 

Asher Warfield

Camilla Whitney

GRADE 5

Panav Acharya 

Benjamin Rosenberg 

Madeline Foster 

Gemma Rotast 

Lorita Krasniqi 

Julianna Sarette 

Brody Lafleur 

Ryan Schmidt 

Juliyet McCellon 

Emily Singer 

Connor Mills 

Sophiatou Sy Coulibaly 

Paige Owen 

Karma Thongso 

Aspen Paradise 

Arianna Tinega

HONOR ROLL 

GRADE 12 

Andrew Cameron

Julia Sousa

GRADE 11 

Dominic Carey 

Tobias Jones 

Garret Case 

Hannah McDonough 

Madison Howard 

Angel Robert 

Colin Hudzikiewicz 

Cameron Widtfeldt

GRADE 10 

Callum Bauer

Seth Chalbeck

Julia Falco 

Gabrielle Frietas

Samuel Gamache

Jada Grenier 

Lila Haney 

Logan Hunt 

Aidan James 

Blest Kampayana

Ava Kendrick

Jerry Leavitt Jr

Noah Lockwood

Tyler Longval

Siena Muccioli

Kaitlyn Schimp

Sofia Vignart

Robert Wood

GRADE 9 

Robert Brown-Ryder 

Kaylee Libby 

Mark Chastney 

Vildan Mori Souleymane 

Kaymara Freeman 

Jacob Murch 

Elizabeth Green 

Christiana Reif

Aleigha Keno 

GRADE 8

Mari Amirault 

Leandra Krasniqi 

Katherine Bondarets 

Ava Mariano 

Mara Bridgett 

Joseph McGuire 

Lia Burgess 

Evan Messamore 

Grace Carey 

Mohamed Mohamed 

Bella Couture 

Angie Morales 

Caylee Dyer 

Cameron Muise 

Luke Felo 

Keegan Muylhern 

Paul Gowern 

Lucas Oxley 

Lilly Higgins 

Yuliz Portillo-Rosaria 

Asal Jaleel 

Alexander Saunders 

Elizabeth Jones 

Victoria Stantial 

Starr Kaufman 

Oliver Whitney

GRADE 7 

Asher Bamforth-Crook 

Tanay Manelkar 

Anika Bhattarai 

Lilah McCormack 

Zachary Cammilleri 

SeAna McKenna 

Lia Cobleigh 

Benjamin Pena 

Sarah D’Augostino 

Taylia-Rose Racicot 

Travis Dinh 

Liliana Scott 

Cathleen French 

Haylie Student 

Lilith Kelley 

Roxy Sweet 

Cameron Kerr 

Ayla Warfield 

Oneil Levesque 

Leah White

Isaiah Lortie 

GRADE 6

Abdalrhman Altimimy 

Zoey Noyes 

Maxwell Burgess 

Kaylinn Pena 

Nariyah Chouinard 

Cameron Soucy 

Rylan DeNapoli 

Manha Talukder 

Srisha Giri 

Isla Tsiatsios 

Conor Meeks 

Emma Wainwright

GRADE 5 

Leeann Ainsworth 

Carlee Boggs 

Autumn Bourque 

Jacob Cronin 

Olivia Grisbok 

Keagan Hartson 

Avah Howard 

Carter Janosz 

Devin Koczarski 

Madison Lagasse 

Bentley LeColst

George Lianos

Colin Oxley

Evan Pettigrew

Colby Pollock

Ella Smith 

Arielle Sorrell

Maxwell Sorrell

Damien Szalay

MiaTorres

HONORABLE MENTION 

GRADE 11 

Christian Couture 

Dante Petrain

Shahad Jaleel 

GRADE 10 

Graham Cross 

Jack Lianos 

Noah Fein 

Angelina Quintero

GRADE 9 

Nikolas Postema

Johan Quintero-Salazar

GRADE 8

John Broulidakis 

Mia Novak 

Liam Fluck 

Audrey Rai 

Piper Jamison 

Joshua Smith

Waad Mohamed 

GRADE 7 

Darson Denis 

Jayden Makori 

Mitchell Dexter 

Joshua Martinez 

Brayden Duquette 

Christopher Meeks 

Anne Goodwin 

Jayden Mobari 

Brayden Gray 

Josline Pallas 

Maryam Hikmat 

Sofia Rotast 

Bright Kampayana 

Eleanor Terrien

GRADE 6 

Jonah Alvarez 

Jacob Gregersen 

Seamus Brown 

Sophia Levant 

Luis Cabreja 

Abelardo Ortiz Menay 

Jack Carey 

Aulon Pajaziti 

Christopher Doherty 

Kendall Wright

Jionel Gonzalez-Metet 

GRADE 5

Linda Benavides 

Nadia Lakhbal 

Logan Chagnon 

Christian Pratts 

Kinsley Estey 

Andrea Rivas Amador

