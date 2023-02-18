Founders Academy announces 2nd-quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School’s Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, is pleased to announce recipients of the 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 academic year.
High honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA of 4.0 or higher at the end of the quarter, honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.33 and 3.99 at the end of the quarter, and honorable mention is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.0 and 3.32 at the end of the quarter.
Congratulations to the students that worked so diligently to earn these distinctions!
The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students.
The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.
Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12
|Emily Bell
David Knight III
Isabella Cabral
Sabeena Mori
Eve Hout
Christopher Saunders
Jackson Hout
Francesca Vesey
GRADE 11
|Alexi Avakov
Kenneth Olibrice
Dylan Fung
Mollie Quirk
Evan Lockwood
William Scimemi
Noelle McWhirter
Elissar Yazbek
GRADE 10
|Kiara Alvarez
Ian Panait
Isobel Burden
Theodore Stevens Jr
Hannah Klemm
Kendall Student
Kaleb Mead
Graciela Vignart
Evan Nelson
GRADE 9
|Anya Bhattarai
Bella Mulhern
Katherine Chase
Ashley Perez
Natalie Dubuc
Rrona Qela
Emmerson Hunt
Jillian Schmidt
Alexis Hout
Alyssa Scott
Sarah Lemear
Patrick Truong
Audrey Madsen
Faith Wherry
Keith Magara
Samantha Whitaker
Megan McWhirter
Amelia Zonfrillo
GRADE 8
|Aya Ahmed
Colton Gallagher
Madelyn Aiken
Asher Haney
James Alego
Gabriella Lisboa
Cadence Bogrett
Amro Mousa-Makky
Katherine Dickson
Bora Qela
Max Diener
Kelly Ryan
Callianna Etnier
Emily Sanchez Torrez
GRADE 7
|Zachary Bell
Lizbeth-Mariah Magara
Lillian Cammilleri
Maria Maia
Charlize Capulso
Nilay Manelkar
Finn Dickey
Callie Messamore
Willow Folson
Leah Sawin
Adah Fultz
Evelyn Singer
Kathryn Gamache
Samuel Stevens
Joseph Knight
Ibadha Talukder
Carissa Libby
GRADE 6
Prapti Acharya
Alexa Bevan
Evan Ducxas
Jazlyn Francoeur
Aubrey Gray
Aaliyah Hamilton
Ava Lisboa
Colton Marquis
Eriyel McCellon
Liam McComiskey
Sean McMahon
Aira Janelle Plata
Ruth Sarwark
Prince Sharma
Ava Sullivan
Asher Warfield
Camilla Whitney
GRADE 5
|Panav Acharya
Benjamin Rosenberg
Madeline Foster
Gemma Rotast
Lorita Krasniqi
Julianna Sarette
Brody Lafleur
Ryan Schmidt
Juliyet McCellon
Emily Singer
Connor Mills
Sophiatou Sy Coulibaly
Paige Owen
Karma Thongso
Aspen Paradise
Arianna Tinega
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 12
|Andrew Cameron
Julia Sousa
GRADE 11
|Dominic Carey
Tobias Jones
Garret Case
Hannah McDonough
Madison Howard
Angel Robert
Colin Hudzikiewicz
Cameron Widtfeldt
GRADE 10
Callum Bauer
Seth Chalbeck
Julia Falco
Gabrielle Frietas
Samuel Gamache
Jada Grenier
Lila Haney
Logan Hunt
Aidan James
Blest Kampayana
Ava Kendrick
Jerry Leavitt Jr
Noah Lockwood
Tyler Longval
Siena Muccioli
Kaitlyn Schimp
Sofia Vignart
Robert Wood
GRADE 9
|Robert Brown-Ryder
Kaylee Libby
Mark Chastney
Vildan Mori Souleymane
Kaymara Freeman
Jacob Murch
Elizabeth Green
Christiana Reif
Aleigha Keno
GRADE 8
|Mari Amirault
Leandra Krasniqi
Katherine Bondarets
Ava Mariano
Mara Bridgett
Joseph McGuire
Lia Burgess
Evan Messamore
Grace Carey
Mohamed Mohamed
Bella Couture
Angie Morales
Caylee Dyer
Cameron Muise
Luke Felo
Keegan Muylhern
Paul Gowern
Lucas Oxley
Lilly Higgins
Yuliz Portillo-Rosaria
Asal Jaleel
Alexander Saunders
Elizabeth Jones
Victoria Stantial
Starr Kaufman
Oliver Whitney
GRADE 7
|Asher Bamforth-Crook
Tanay Manelkar
Anika Bhattarai
Lilah McCormack
Zachary Cammilleri
SeAna McKenna
Lia Cobleigh
Benjamin Pena
Sarah D’Augostino
Taylia-Rose Racicot
Travis Dinh
Liliana Scott
Cathleen French
Haylie Student
Lilith Kelley
Roxy Sweet
Cameron Kerr
Ayla Warfield
Oneil Levesque
Leah White
Isaiah Lortie
GRADE 6
|Abdalrhman Altimimy
Zoey Noyes
Maxwell Burgess
Kaylinn Pena
Nariyah Chouinard
Cameron Soucy
Rylan DeNapoli
Manha Talukder
Srisha Giri
Isla Tsiatsios
Conor Meeks
Emma Wainwright
GRADE 5
Leeann Ainsworth
Carlee Boggs
Autumn Bourque
Jacob Cronin
Olivia Grisbok
Keagan Hartson
Avah Howard
Carter Janosz
Devin Koczarski
Madison Lagasse
Bentley LeColst
George Lianos
Colin Oxley
Evan Pettigrew
Colby Pollock
Ella Smith
Arielle Sorrell
Maxwell Sorrell
Damien Szalay
MiaTorres
HONORABLE MENTION
GRADE 11
|Christian Couture
Dante Petrain
Shahad Jaleel
GRADE 10
|Graham Cross
Jack Lianos
Noah Fein
Angelina Quintero
GRADE 9
|Nikolas Postema
Johan Quintero-Salazar
GRADE 8
|John Broulidakis
Mia Novak
Liam Fluck
Audrey Rai
Piper Jamison
Joshua Smith
Waad Mohamed
GRADE 7
|Darson Denis
Jayden Makori
Mitchell Dexter
Joshua Martinez
Brayden Duquette
Christopher Meeks
Anne Goodwin
Jayden Mobari
Brayden Gray
Josline Pallas
Maryam Hikmat
Sofia Rotast
Bright Kampayana
Eleanor Terrien
GRADE 6
|Jonah Alvarez
Jacob Gregersen
Seamus Brown
Sophia Levant
Luis Cabreja
Abelardo Ortiz Menay
Jack Carey
Aulon Pajaziti
Christopher Doherty
Kendall Wright
Jionel Gonzalez-Metet
GRADE 5
|Linda Benavides
Nadia Lakhbal
Logan Chagnon
Christian Pratts
Kinsley Estey
Andrea Rivas Amador