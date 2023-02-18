Founders Academy announces 2nd-quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year

MANCHESTER, NH – The Founders Academy Public Charter School’s Dean of School, Cassie Hayes, is pleased to announce recipients of the 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 academic year.

High honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA of 4.0 or higher at the end of the quarter, honors are awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.33 and 3.99 at the end of the quarter, and honorable mention is awarded to students who have a quarterly GPA between 3.0 and 3.32 at the end of the quarter.

Congratulations to the students that worked so diligently to earn these distinctions!

The Founders Academy is a public charter school for students in grades 5 through 12 that is free and open to all New Hampshire students.

The Academy develops leaders who understand and apply the lessons of the past, demonstrate exceptional character and lead by example. The Academy recognizes the importance of balance in the development of the whole person, and respects each student’s journey.

Principled leadership is fostered by means of a curriculum of classical studies that includes analyzing the lives of great men and women of history, mining the rich classical ideals of the Western tradition, and tracing the evolution of the precious and costly idea of liberty.

The Founders Academy is currently accepting applications in all grades for the 2023-2024 school year. To learn more about The Founders Academy or to apply for admission, visit www.thefoundersacademy.org.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

GRADE 12

Emily Bell David Knight III Isabella Cabral Sabeena Mori Eve Hout Christopher Saunders Jackson Hout Francesca Vesey

GRADE 11

Alexi Avakov Kenneth Olibrice Dylan Fung Mollie Quirk Evan Lockwood William Scimemi Noelle McWhirter Elissar Yazbek

GRADE 10

Kiara Alvarez Ian Panait Isobel Burden Theodore Stevens Jr Hannah Klemm Kendall Student Kaleb Mead Graciela Vignart Evan Nelson

GRADE 9

Anya Bhattarai Bella Mulhern Katherine Chase Ashley Perez Natalie Dubuc Rrona Qela Emmerson Hunt Jillian Schmidt Alexis Hout Alyssa Scott Sarah Lemear Patrick Truong Audrey Madsen Faith Wherry Keith Magara Samantha Whitaker Megan McWhirter Amelia Zonfrillo

GRADE 8

Aya Ahmed Colton Gallagher Madelyn Aiken Asher Haney James Alego Gabriella Lisboa Cadence Bogrett Amro Mousa-Makky Katherine Dickson Bora Qela Max Diener Kelly Ryan Callianna Etnier Emily Sanchez Torrez

GRADE 7

Zachary Bell Lizbeth-Mariah Magara Lillian Cammilleri Maria Maia Charlize Capulso Nilay Manelkar Finn Dickey Callie Messamore Willow Folson Leah Sawin Adah Fultz Evelyn Singer Kathryn Gamache Samuel Stevens Joseph Knight Ibadha Talukder Carissa Libby

GRADE 6



Prapti Acharya

Alexa Bevan

Evan Ducxas

Jazlyn Francoeur

Aubrey Gray

Aaliyah Hamilton

Ava Lisboa

Colton Marquis

Eriyel McCellon

Liam McComiskey

Sean McMahon

Aira Janelle Plata

Ruth Sarwark

Prince Sharma

Ava Sullivan

Asher Warfield

Camilla Whitney



GRADE 5

Panav Acharya Benjamin Rosenberg Madeline Foster Gemma Rotast Lorita Krasniqi Julianna Sarette Brody Lafleur Ryan Schmidt Juliyet McCellon Emily Singer Connor Mills Sophiatou Sy Coulibaly Paige Owen Karma Thongso Aspen Paradise Arianna Tinega

HONOR ROLL

GRADE 12

Andrew Cameron Julia Sousa

GRADE 11

Dominic Carey Tobias Jones Garret Case Hannah McDonough Madison Howard Angel Robert Colin Hudzikiewicz Cameron Widtfeldt

GRADE 10



Callum Bauer

Seth Chalbeck

Julia Falco

Gabrielle Frietas

Samuel Gamache

Jada Grenier

Lila Haney

Logan Hunt

Aidan James

Blest Kampayana

Ava Kendrick

Jerry Leavitt Jr

Noah Lockwood

Tyler Longval

Siena Muccioli

Kaitlyn Schimp

Sofia Vignart

Robert Wood



GRADE 9

Robert Brown-Ryder Kaylee Libby Mark Chastney Vildan Mori Souleymane Kaymara Freeman Jacob Murch Elizabeth Green Christiana Reif Aleigha Keno

GRADE 8

Mari Amirault Leandra Krasniqi Katherine Bondarets Ava Mariano Mara Bridgett Joseph McGuire Lia Burgess Evan Messamore Grace Carey Mohamed Mohamed Bella Couture Angie Morales Caylee Dyer Cameron Muise Luke Felo Keegan Muylhern Paul Gowern Lucas Oxley Lilly Higgins Yuliz Portillo-Rosaria Asal Jaleel Alexander Saunders Elizabeth Jones Victoria Stantial Starr Kaufman Oliver Whitney

GRADE 7

Asher Bamforth-Crook Tanay Manelkar Anika Bhattarai Lilah McCormack Zachary Cammilleri SeAna McKenna Lia Cobleigh Benjamin Pena Sarah D’Augostino Taylia-Rose Racicot Travis Dinh Liliana Scott Cathleen French Haylie Student Lilith Kelley Roxy Sweet Cameron Kerr Ayla Warfield Oneil Levesque Leah White Isaiah Lortie

GRADE 6

Abdalrhman Altimimy Zoey Noyes Maxwell Burgess Kaylinn Pena Nariyah Chouinard Cameron Soucy Rylan DeNapoli Manha Talukder Srisha Giri Isla Tsiatsios Conor Meeks Emma Wainwright

GRADE 5

Leeann Ainsworth

Carlee Boggs

Autumn Bourque

Jacob Cronin

Olivia Grisbok

Keagan Hartson

Avah Howard

Carter Janosz

Devin Koczarski

Madison Lagasse

Bentley LeColst

George Lianos

Colin Oxley

Evan Pettigrew

Colby Pollock

Ella Smith

Arielle Sorrell

Maxwell Sorrell

Damien Szalay

MiaTorres



HONORABLE MENTION

GRADE 11

Christian Couture Dante Petrain Shahad Jaleel

GRADE 10

Graham Cross Jack Lianos Noah Fein Angelina Quintero

GRADE 9

Nikolas Postema Johan Quintero-Salazar

GRADE 8

John Broulidakis Mia Novak Liam Fluck Audrey Rai Piper Jamison Joshua Smith Waad Mohamed

GRADE 7

Darson Denis Jayden Makori Mitchell Dexter Joshua Martinez Brayden Duquette Christopher Meeks Anne Goodwin Jayden Mobari Brayden Gray Josline Pallas Maryam Hikmat Sofia Rotast Bright Kampayana Eleanor Terrien

GRADE 6

Jonah Alvarez Jacob Gregersen Seamus Brown Sophia Levant Luis Cabreja Abelardo Ortiz Menay Jack Carey Aulon Pajaziti Christopher Doherty Kendall Wright Jionel Gonzalez-Metet

GRADE 5