Former Valley Street jail guard convicted of assaulting inmate

MANCHESTER, NH – A former Valley Street jail guard received a six-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to punching an inmate in the face in 2021.

Sheldon Salmon, 32, formerly of Franklin, pleaded guilty on April 11, 2023, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Originally, he was charged with three counts of simple assault, but the other counts were nol prossed.

The sentence is suspended for two years on the condition he is of good behavior. Salmon also must pay $450 to the Office of Cost Containment to cover attorney’s fees after Judge David Anderson found he had the ability to pay.

The incident took place on July 10, 2021, inside the Valley Street jail. Salmon was an on-duty correctional officer when he struck a 21-year-old inmate in the face.

He resigned his position four days later.

Sheldon began working at the jail on Dec. 13, 2019.