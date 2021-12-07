Former Valley Street Jail guard charged in alleged assault of prisoner

MANCHESTER, NH – A former Valley Street correctional officer is facing simple assault charges for punching an inmate in the face and, once the man was down, striking him again in the face, according to three misdemeanor charges issued by a grand jury.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury issued the misdemeanor charges against correctional officer Sheldon Salmon, 31, of 66 West Bow St., Franklin.

“Ex-Officer Salmon Sheldon is no longer employed with this department and I cannot comment due to this is an ongoing investigation and personnel reasons,” said Willie Scurry, superintendent of the Hillsborough County House of Corrections (Valley Street jail,) in an email on Tuesday. “The incident occurred on July 10, 2021, and Ex-Officer Salmon resigned on July 14, 2021.”

Salmon began working at the jail on Dec. 13, 2019.

Salmon is accused of punching “T.M.” in the face twice and then, when he was on the ground, striking him again in the face.

The same grand jury also issued a felony indictment against Thomas Milam, 21, of 293 Bob White Lane, Ridgeland, MS, on a charge of assault by prisoner. On June 2, 2021, Milam is accused of punching Valley Street jail correctional officer Christopher Pattillo in the head.

Scurry would not say whether the “T.M.” allegedly assaulted by Sheldon is Milam.

On Aug. 4, 2021, Milam was arrested again in Manchester and charged with three counts of second-degree assault. He is accused of kicking “R.M. in the head with a steel-toed boot and kicking “R.M.” while he was on the ground bleeding

He also was arrested on May 25 in Manchester on five charges accusing him of simple assault involving Manchester police officers, as well as criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

In that incident, police went to the Comfort Inn, 298 Queen City Ave., for a report of an unwanted man.

The caller said a man had been in the first-floor bathroom for hours, had been asked to leave multiple times and he refused.

Police said a hotel employee opened the bathroom door for them and when an officer asked the man if he need medical attention, he didn’t answer.

The officer reached for his arm and police said the man, identified as Milam, assaulted him. Police said Milam was combative when a second officer tried to arrest him and he was hit with a taser twice before being subdued and arrested.