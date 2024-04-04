Former ‘Top Chef’ contestant among finalists for James Beard ‘Outstanding Restaurateur’ Award

MANCHESTER, NH – Chef Chris Viaud, owner of three New Hampshire restaurants, is a finalist for the 2024 James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year Award.

The five finalists were announced on Wednesday by the James Beard Foundation from a pool of 20 semi-finalists.

Viaud said he was in “shock and disbelief” when he saw his name listed among the finalists on the website for the James Beard Foundation.

“I said, ‘No way!,’” he recalled in a telephone interview with Manchester Ink Link. He was just “overjoyed and had to sit down for a bit to think it over.”

On a Facebook post Viaud wrote, “How??!! 2024 James Beard Finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur! @beardfoundation Could not believe this when I first got the notification! Can’t even begin to describe what I’m feeling right now. I’m humbled beyond belief to have made it as finalist and all I can say is there is so much more work to be done. The grind continues and I appreciate so much all the love and support from family, friends, staff and each community I reach! @beardfoundation see you in Chicago in June for the awards ceremony!”

According to the foundation, the outstanding restaurateur is one who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community.

The 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees are recognized across 22 categories. Winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Along with Viaud, the other finalists for outstanding restauranteur are:

Mamba Hamissi and Nadia Nijimbere, of Baobab Fare in Detroit, MI; Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham of Phö Bãc Súp Shop, Phöcific Standard Time, and The Boat in Seattle, WA; Hollis Wells Silverman of the Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others) in Washington, D.C., and Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, ID EST (The Wolf’sTailor, BRUT®, Basta, and others) in Boulder, CO

When it is pointed out that the other finalists come from major cities, and Viaud’s restaurants are located in small New Hampshire towns, he said that for him “it’s always been how can I continue to help and promote the exciting things going on in New Hampshire’s restaurant industry,” and not just at his restaurants.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards—established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991—is one of five separate recognition programs of the awards. This awards program celebrates excellence across a range of experiences, from fine-dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talents to established luminaries, according to the foundation.

“The Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee extends its heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 nominees—an exceptional list of culinary leaders and teams whose unique contributions greatly enrich our industry and broader food culture,” said Restaurant and Chef Committee Co-Chairs, Lauren Saria and Allecia Vermillion.

Viaud is the chef and owner of three restaurants – Greenleaf and Ansanm, which means “together” in Haitian creole, both in Milford, and Pavilion in Wolfeboro.

He previously was named a James Beard semi-finalist for chef and is known for competing on Season 18 of Top Chef.

He describes his style of cooking as contemporary American.

Viaud, the son of Haitian immigrants, was raised in the Boston suburb of Randolph. The family moved to Londonderry and, after graduating from Londonderry High School, Viaud attended Johnson & Wales University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts & Food Service Management.

After completing culinary school, he was employed for three years at Deuxave, a modern French restaurant in Boston, where he worked alongside Executive Chef and Owner Chris Coombs, “Top Chef” alum Adrienne Mosier and acclaimed Chef Stefanie Bui. There, he worked his way up to become managerial chef.

In May 2019, at the age of 28, he opened his first restaurant, Greenleaf.

His food is described as rustic yet refined. His menus change with the seasons and are guided by locally grown products.

Viaud is hosting a special five-year anniversary dinner for Greenleaf on Sunday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 apiece. https://www.exploretock.com/greenleafrestaurant/event/476810/greenleafs-5-year-anniversary-dinner

In January 2021, he began hosting pop-up dining events showcasing his Haitian cuisine. About 1 ½ years ago, Ansanm became a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 20 South St. These days, he spends most of his time there, occasionally popping into the other restaurants. He is able to do that, he said, because of his exceptional staff.

“If I didn’t have my staff behind me, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do what I love,” he said.

On the Ansanm website, the Viaud family explained how the restaurant came to be.

“Thinking back to our youth, our family remembers all the great times we shared at the dinner table while enjoying delicious Haitian comfort food cooked by our mother. Ansanm, which means together in Haitian Creole, came from the desire to learn about our rich culture through food and have the ability to continue the tradition of passing down family recipes from each generation with the focus of honoring and preserving our rich past. During this process, we thought it would be great to have the opportunity to share a little bit of our culture with the surrounding community while learning how to prepare the food that we as children grew up eating.”

Ansanm is open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday with lunch available Friday through Sunday. For lunch, Viaud said they make their own breads and sauces and “just have fun with it. We do a lot of Haitian comfort dishes but a lot of also elevated Haitian foods where we take my classical French training and incorporate that in ways that are familiar and approachable by utilizing local ingredients and contemporary American plating but seasoned with or Haitian spices.”

The other two restaurants have dinner service only. Reservations are suggested for all three restaurants.

He took over Pavilion in Wolfeboro about a year ago. He said an opportunity presented itself that allowed him to expand his reach to another part of New Hampshire. Again, he said, it was his staff that enabled him to do that.

The restaurants are a family operation with his wife Emilee, a pastry chef, making the desserts for all three establishments. She also has her own company, Sweet Treats by Emilee, that are sold in retail stores. She also makes custom cakes and cookies.

As busy as he is, Viaud still found time to author a cookbook titled, “Gather: 100 Seasonal Recipes that Bring People Together.”