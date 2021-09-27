Former Police Department Chief endorses Craig

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, former Manchester Police Department Chief Carlo Capano announced his endorsement of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in this fall’s municipal election.

Capano served as chief from 2018 to 2020, and worked in the department for nearly 25 years. He joins the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association (MPPA) and Manchester Association of Police Supervisors (MAPS) in endorsing Craig.

“When I served as Chief of the Manchester Police Department, I worked with Mayor Craig to keep our city safe,” said Capano. “I saw firsthand her commitment to our community — and watched her put in the work. By working together, we increased the number of officers on the street, allowing us to see a reduction in crime. She worked with us to implement a body camera program, and through tireless efforts, we were able to provide better services for the citizens of Manchester. I am confident she is the best person for the job, and I’m proud to endorse her for Mayor of Manchester.”

“I am grateful to have the support of my friend and former Manchester Police Chief, Carlo Capano,” Craig said. “For nearly twenty-five years, Chief Carlo Capano served the City of Manchester with distinction. In his time as Police Chief, he led the men and women of the Manchester Police Department with honor, addressed challenges head-on, and proved time and time again the safety of our community was his number one priority.”