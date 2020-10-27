Former office manager of Allenstown non-profit indicted on $240K wire fraud charge

ALLENSTOWN, NH — The former office manager of Pine Haven is facing charges she stole $240,000 from the not-for-profit home for troubled boys.

Kathrine Torres was indicted in September in the United States District Court in Concord on eight felony counts of wire fraud, according to the indictment on file in court. She allegedly used multiple bank accounts to get money through Pine Haven’s payroll vendor, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, she worked for the charity between 2012 and 2019 and had the responsibility to administer the payroll at the center.

Torres had the only login in credentials for Trivantus, the Manchester-based payroll vendor Pine Haven used, and she was the only Pine Haven employee authorized to make changes to the payroll, according to the indictment. Pine Haven issues direct deposit paycheck for employees.

Starting in 2016, Torres allegedly had the payroll vendor send out paychecks to people purported to be Pine Haven employees, according to the indictments.

“Torres submitted false and fraudulent information to Trivantus directing it to process paychecks for former Pine Haven employees who were no longer on Pine Haven’s payroll and to cause those paychecks to be direct-deposited to one of Torres’ personal bank accounts.”

Contact information for Torres was not available. Representatives for Pine Haven declined to comment, as did Pine Haven attorneys Robert Casey and John Malmberg, with Orr & Reno.

According to court records, Torres is currently employed as an office manager for a company in Bow, but she has agreed to not have access to company financial data or employee pay information, or have any fiduciary responsibilities as part of her bail. She had entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, according to court records.

Pine Haven was started in 1963 to provide residential care, therapy, rehabilitation, academic courses at the elementary level, and pre-vocational experience for boys aged 6 to 15 who have demonstrated an inability to function within their homes, schools, and communities. While a non-sectarian organization, Pine Haven is part of the mission of the Somascan Fathers, a Roman Catholic order of priests dedicated to helping the poor and orphans.

According to tax records, Pine Haven brought in a little more than $2.9 million in program revenue in 2017, while paying out a little more than $2 million in payroll. There is also another associated nonprofit organization, the Pine Haven Center Foundation, which manages investments for Pine Haven. The Foundation reported more than $3.4 million in assets in 2018, according to its tax return.