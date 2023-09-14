Former New England Patriot Chris Sullivan headlines Sept. 15 Archways Concord Recovery Rally 

CONCORD, NH – Archways of Tilton, Franklin and Concord will host a “recovery rally” Friday, September 15, on the New Hampshire State House lawn in Concord. Formerly known as the Greater Tilton Family Resource Centers, Archways provides a large number of supports for child and family challenges and for recovery from alcohol and other drug misuse.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., up to 50 vendors will provide information about recovery, treatment and related social services. While not a trade show, the event offers visitors a chance to learn more about recovery houses, treatment centers and supports from throughout the state.

At noon, free hamburgers and hot dogs will be available, and at 1 p.m. former New England Patriots defensive lineman, Chris Sullivan, will speak.

From Sullivan’s website:

“Chris Sullivan should have been on top of the world, as he was a pro-NFL football player for the New England Patriots. But instead, Chris went from the Super Bowl to fighting for his life and future. He was battling anxiety and an addiction to drugs and alcohol, tougher than anything he had ever tackled. “In long-term recovery, Chris shares with others about his struggles with substance use and mental health wellness. His audience leaves having learned many life skills that will help them to make good choices surrounding alcohol, drugs and coping with anxiety, depression and mental health. Humble, honest and authentic are words expressed from students and parents who listen to his message of hope.”

In addition to Sullivan’s talk, local musicians will perform and vendors will distribute swag, branded items to promote their businesses. Admission to this event is free, and the public is invited to attend.