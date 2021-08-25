Former Manchester GOP Chair endorses Craig

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced the endorsement of former Manchester Republican Committee and Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester Chairman Victor Goulet.

Goulet also served as the Manchester Chair of U.S. Senator John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.

“Mayor Joyce Craig has demonstrated collaborative and non-partisan leadership that has served Manchester well over the last four years,” said Goulet. “She has led Manchester throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping residents safe, students supported, and businesses open. Her immediate actions developing guidelines, addressing questions, and providing free testing and vaccinations ensured the health and safety of our community. She practiced sound fiscal management, getting through the pandemic with a $2.3 million city surplus.”

“I’m proud to have the support of Victor Goulet,” said Craig. “Even though we sit on opposite sides of the aisle, we both have a shared love for our city and care deeply about its future. As Mayor, I’ve worked with Republicans, Democrats and Independents to advocate for our community and make positive change for our city.”