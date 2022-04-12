Former Fisher Cats sets MLB record

Tuesday, April 12, 2022NH Fisher CatsNH Fisher Cats, Sports0
Jordan Romano. Photo/David Schofield
Manchester, N.H. — Jordan Romano, a former pitcher for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, set a new Blue Jays record for consecutive saves in Monday’s 3-0 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Romano, 28, pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out Kyle Higashioka to earn his 26th straight save, breaking Tom Henke’s previous franchise-best mark set in 1991. It was Romano’s third save of the season, following a career-high 23 in 24 opportunities last year.
The Ontario, Canada native made 25 starts for New Hampshire during the 2018 Eastern League Championship season. Romano went 11-8 with a 4.13 ERA, striking out 125 batters in 137.1 innings. He was a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star, and he started both series-clinching games in the playoffs. Romano made his Major League debut on June 12, 2019.

