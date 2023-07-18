Former DPW Director files for Ward 1 Aldermanic race

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

Kevin Sheppard on July 14, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, former Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Kevin Sheppard officially declared his candidacy to become the next Alderman from Ward 1.

Sheppard worked in the DPW for 37 years before his retirement in 2022. He believes that his experience serving the city and working with its decision makers will give him a smooth transition into becoming one of those decision makers.

“We’ve got a great city, we’ve got great department heads, we’ve got a lot of people that are willing to work together to make Manchester a better place,” he said.

While Sheppard has never run for public office before, his father was an Alderman in Everett, Mass.

“I guess it’s in my blood to be doing something like this,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of challenges as a growing city, but I think we can overcome any of those challenges.”

As of July 18, he is one of three candidates running for Ward 1 Alderman, along with Chris Morgan and Bryce Kaw-uh. Incumbent Kevin Cavanaugh has announced he will run for mayor. The filing period closes on July 21.

