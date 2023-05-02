Former corrections officer charged with assault

Hillsborough County House of Corrections, also known as Valley Street Jail, where one employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER NH – A former corrections officer turned himself in to police on a warrant for his arrest in connection with an alleged assault on an inmate.

On May 2, 2023, Todd Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Mass., turned himself in at the Manchester  Police Department on a warrant stemming from an incident at the Hillsborough County House of  Corrections earlier this year.

Gordon/MPD

On February 6, 2023, Manchester Police were notified by the Hillsborough County Department of  Correction that there was an allegation of staff misconduct at the jail. The incident reportedly took place on January 31, 2023. The DOC requested that Manchester Police look into the matter, and a criminal investigation immediately began. 

Detectives learned that a former jail inmate alleged that he was assaulted by a Corrections Officer while preparing for transport to the NH State Prison.  

During the investigation, police identified the Corrections Officer as Lieutenant Todd Gordon and established probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest. Gordon was charged with two counts of second-degree assault (felony), witness tampering (felony), and criminal threatening. 

Gordon was released on $1500 PR bail and is scheduled for arraignment on May 26, 2023.

 

