Former bus station recommended as new home of Manchester Public Television

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Featured News, Politics 0

The former Manchester Transit Center. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday night, The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Lands and Buildings Committee recommended a proposal that would see Manchester Public Television Service (MPTV) move into the former Manchester Transit Center on the corner of Canal and Granite Streets.

In a letter to the committee, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig noted that while the former Manchester Transit Center location is desirable, its layout has made it hard to find a tenant.

Currently, the City of Manchester spends $55,000 a year for MPTV’s current location on Elm Street, which includes two television studios, a radio studio and office space.

MPTV Executive Director Jason Cote believes that the location will be a perfect fit after speaking to his organization’s board members.

Over the past 12 years, Cote says MPTV’s budget has only fluctuated by approximately $20,000 and he hopes that this move can help bring more notoriety to MPTV and save the city money with a smaller station footprint, with the new facility coming in at 3,200 sq. ft versus the current 6,200 sq. ft at MPTV’s Elm Street offices.

“The city has been wonderful to us, we want to do whatever we can help keep costs down,” said Cote.

If approved by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen, MPTV would move into the former Manchester Transit Center in March of 2024.

 

