Format update for Nov. 26 Memorial High School's 2022 Hall of Fame

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022 Carol Robidoux Civics, Education, Events 0

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial High School’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee will welcome this year’s inductees, family and friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way.

Event chairman Ted Menswar Jr. has been working hard, not only to organize the event but to get the word out to attendees about the updated format.

“Due to our concerns about Covid, the event was originally divided into two sessions. But because pretty much everything is open now with few, if any, restrictions – presumably the result of being vaccinated and receiving boosters – we are now making the event a one-session induction,” Menswar said.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. for all attendees with a social hour and dessert bar where inductees, families, old classmates, and friends can select from a variety of items and beverages that will be provided by gloved and masked students selected from the MMHS student body. During this time, inductees can renew and re-visit some of the memories created during their days in the classrooms, in the halls, in the cafe, and/or during their glory years on the fields of athletic competition.

At 2 p.m. Part 1 of the event will begin with inductees in the White Division recognized, followed by the Blue Division and then the induction of three Red Division varsity coaches.

There will be a 15-minute break after which members of the Red Division – Athletes will be inducted.

Direct questions to Menswar at tedmenswar@outlook.com.

2022 Honorees

RED DIVISION – ATHLETES:

1960s

  • Andrew Kyriazis (1962)
  • Steve Sheridan (1968)
  • Bill Trisciani (1968) (D)
  • James Masson (1969)

1970s

  • Ron Provencher (1974)
  • Tom French (1974)
  • Heidi Meisel Langella (1978) (D)
  • Joe Senecal (1979);

1980s

  • Rand Cayer (1983)
  • Deb “Buns” Robitaille (1984)
  • John Astarita (1989)
  • Jonathan Lacombe (1989)
  • Mike Manni (1989)
  • Brant Menswar (1989)

1990s

  • Chris Capistran (1990)
  • Cindy Padden Lamontagne (1990)
  • David Flurey (1991)
  • Kathy Dachowski Anderson (1992)
  • James Lavallee (1992)
  • Ken Jobin (1993)
  • Mark Thompson (1994) 
Frank Malik

RED DIVISION – COACHES:

  • Frank Malik (D)
  • Jim Morgan
  • Jack Quirk
  • Walter Tafe Jr.

WHITE DIVISION – GRADUATES OF PROMINENCE:

  • Joyce Hopkins Craig (1985)
  • Jamie Snarski Dalmolin (1995)
  • John Eddinger (1989)
  • Debbie Flanders (1970)
  • Daniel Goonan (1981)
  • Jodi Katz (2006)
  • Brant Menswar (1989)
  • Steve Vanderbeken (1967)
  • Brenda Whitmore (1976)
Chris Psaledas

BLUE DIVISION – VOLUNTEERS/CONTRIBUTORS:

  • George Abood
  • James Crawford (D)
  • Tom Dolan
  • John Kolb
  • Roger Polychronopoulos (D)
  • Chris Psaledas (D)

(D) – DECEASED

 

