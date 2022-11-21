Format update for Nov. 26 Memorial High School’s 2022 Hall of Fame

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial High School’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee will welcome this year’s inductees, family and friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way.

Event chairman Ted Menswar Jr. has been working hard, not only to organize the event but to get the word out to attendees about the updated format.

“Due to our concerns about Covid, the event was originally divided into two sessions. But because pretty much everything is open now with few, if any, restrictions – presumably the result of being vaccinated and receiving boosters – we are now making the event a one-session induction,” Menswar said.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. for all attendees with a social hour and dessert bar where inductees, families, old classmates, and friends can select from a variety of items and beverages that will be provided by gloved and masked students selected from the MMHS student body. During this time, inductees can renew and re-visit some of the memories created during their days in the classrooms, in the halls, in the cafe, and/or during their glory years on the fields of athletic competition.

At 2 p.m. Part 1 of the event will begin with inductees in the White Division recognized, followed by the Blue Division and then the induction of three Red Division varsity coaches.

There will be a 15-minute break after which members of the Red Division – Athletes will be inducted.

Direct questions to Menswar at tedmenswar@outlook.com.

2022 Honorees

RED DIVISION – ATHLETES:

1960s

Andrew Kyriazis (1962)

Steve Sheridan (1968)

Bill Trisciani (1968) (D)

James Masson (1969)

1970s

Ron Provencher (1974)

Tom French (1974)

Heidi Meisel Langella (1978) (D)

Joe Senecal (1979);

1980s

Rand Cayer (1983)

Deb “Buns” Robitaille (1984)

John Astarita (1989)

Jonathan Lacombe (1989)

Mike Manni (1989)

Brant Menswar (1989)

1990s

Chris Capistran (1990)

Cindy Padden Lamontagne (1990)

David Flurey (1991)

Kathy Dachowski Anderson (1992)

James Lavallee (1992)

Ken Jobin (1993)

Mark Thompson (1994)

RED DIVISION – COACHES:

Frank Malik (D)

Jim Morgan

Jack Quirk

Walter Tafe Jr.

WHITE DIVISION – GRADUATES OF PROMINENCE:

Joyce Hopkins Craig (1985)

Jamie Snarski Dalmolin (1995)

John Eddinger (1989)

Debbie Flanders (1970)

Daniel Goonan (1981)

Jodi Katz (2006)

Brant Menswar (1989)

Steve Vanderbeken (1967)

Brenda Whitmore (1976)

BLUE DIVISION – VOLUNTEERS/CONTRIBUTORS:

George Abood

James Crawford (D)

Tom Dolan

John Kolb

Roger Polychronopoulos (D)

Chris Psaledas (D)

(D) – DECEASED