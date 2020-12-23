Fore those living life after incarceration, the New Year brings hope, support and opportunity

As we embark upon a new year, let’s be grateful for our wellbeing and continuing to live life as free men and women.

One of the few qualities that the thinking man (or woman) should pick up from incarceration is the ability to navigate around different personalities. Think about it, a lot of us are in cell blocks, dormitories, and/or housing units that house anywhere from 50 to 100 people. Those are 50 to 100 people that you have to engage with, sidestep, and learn to deal with. It’s a quality that comes over time, and sometimes I feel as if I could have a career in sociology or mental health.

It became a needed process to sidestep old friends and associates who aren’t on the same page as I am. (Or at least, they’re in the beginning stages of positive change). You become what you surround yourself with. This can come in the form of friends, family or old clientele. I found myself having evolved to a point where it’s hard to engage with people that I dealt with prior to incarceration. In other instances, the incarceration can stagnate your growth, and you find yourself trying to catch up to people who you were once close with. That imbalance can be hard to even out, and it’s not worth investing your time into trying to fix it.

Things will get tough upon release, and I can identify with that. You fought through your sentence and made it out in one piece, so that same hustle, grind, and fight has to be applied post-release. You’ve had months or years of (hopefully) strategic planning. It’s time to execute. It’s now the time to capitalize on opportunity. Whether this opportunity comes in the form of a job, training, or living with someone rent-free.

Sometimes, you have to remember the struggle inside. We ate and slept at certain times. More specifically, when we were told to. Now is the time for you to self-regulate. It’s not easy, but it’s better than where we once were. Don’t forget that hard work has to still be put in. We may have to stay up late and go to work early…only to be followed up by night classes if you happen to be furthering your education. You may have parental duties and deadlines that need to be met. Keep grinding.

Sacrifice is key. Fight through it and get back on schedule.

Some may call you institutionalized. I call it structure and self-governing.

My friend Richard Bronson has started a group called The Commissary Club. I implore you all to visit the website and create your profile. He has a great network of people who’ve suffered similar circumstances, and they are in the process of building a network. I’m sure you will get tips and advice on resources to assist you.

For those of you in New Hampshire, we are also building an organization, Felon to Freeman, which will be a similar landing spot for those going through the struggle. Please be advised, Felon to Freeman is open to all who would like to help. Incarceration doesn’t just affect those who are incarcerated. Many of us have friends and family who are locked away, and we welcome you all. Please let your loved ones know about us.

Let’s finish 2020 strong, and let’s make 2021 a productive year!

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

Anthony Payton is a freelance writer from Manchester. You can reach him here: anthonypayton111@gmail.com