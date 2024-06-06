Derryfield boys earn another title shot

Cougars take aim at banner number eight

Thursday, June 6, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0

Senior Tad Faulkner keeps the ball away from a Winnacunnet player during the Cougars’ 13-4 semifinal win on Wednesday./Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – For the 10th time in the last 15 years, the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team will battle for the state championship.

That, after the second-ranked Cougars (17-2) dispatched upstart Winnnacunnet (13-6), 13-4, in the state semifinals Wednesday at Nashua’s Sellos Stadium.

And for the third year in a row, and fifth time in the last eight seasons, it will be the Clippers of Portsmouth High School standing between Derryfield and another banner.

But first, the Cougars had to reach the final, and in typical Derryfield fashion, it wasn’t just one player leading the charge during the semifinal victory against the sixth-ranked Warriors.

Seven players, in fact, contributed to the final score, with Chili Cabot once again leading the way with three goals and three assists, while Ryan Macwell and RJ Proulx also found the back of the net three times, the latter having also provided two helpers.

John Kramer, Cooper Ketcham and Michael Grunbeck also scored, and Max Fowler supplied a goal and an assist in the contest.

Equally important, star goalie Parker Lebiedz stopped 17 of 21 Winnacunnet shots on net, while Logan Purvis won 15 of 21 face-off attempts.

Senior Michael Grunbeck celebrates a goal Wednesday night with classmate Tad Faulkner./Stacy Harrison photo

The Cougars, who have beaten the Clippers three of the four times the two have competed in the championship game in the last eight seasons, now look to take the rubber-match in the most recent three-title-game set. Portsmouth won, 16-10 in 2022, but Derryfield bounced back to reclaim the D-II throne in a wild 2023 finale that saw the Cougars exact revenge, 12-11, in overtime.

The 2024 D-II championship game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.

Junior Tyler Marsden has been an important midfield cog for Cougars this season./Stacy Harrison photo

Check back for more on Derryfield’s victory and the championship game to come.

