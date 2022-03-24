For the love of sport: Registration now open for 35th annual NH Senior Games for athletes 35-90+

MANCHESTER, NH – In support of healthy aging, the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG) is pleased to announce that registration for the 2022 Games is now open. Supporting the organization’s effort to promote health and wellness among older adults is Martin’s Point Health Care, which is serving as the games major sponsor for the fourth straight year.

“We’re excited to kick off our 35th year of providing healthy competition to older adults,” said Glenn Graham, Chairman of the Games. “2022 promises to be a momentous year of fitness and fun!”

Graham thanked and saluted Martin’s Point Health Care for their long-time support of the games. “They’ve been a wonderful partner in wellness, and we are very grateful for their amazing support,” he said.

David Howes, MD, and CEO of Martin’s Point, said his organization’s legacy of support for the games is closely aligned with their mission. “Our daily goal is ensuring the health and wellness of those we serve across Maine and New Hampshire. The Senior Games not only support health and fitness for older adults, but they also foster vital social interactions-a key health factor.”

Other sponsors of the 2022 Games include John Castelot Financial Planning, Havenwood Heritage Heights, the BEMER Group NH, Northeast Delta Dental, Kennebunk Savings, Frank DiDonato/Keller Williams Realty, Granite VNA, Assisted Living Locators, and Lamprey Health Care.

Graham went on to say that starting in late June with a Candlepin Bowling Tournament and ending in September with a cycling event, NHSG will be offering twenty different sporting events. Further, the top three finishing NH athletes in each sport or event will qualify for the 2023 National Senior Games, held next Summer in Pittsburgh, PA.

He stressed that the games provide a healthy competition for the seasoned or new athlete. “Our mission is to support people getting out and getting active,” he said. “Whether one is a competitive athlete or trying a sport for the first time, all are welcome.”

The Senior Games offers individual events, doubles competition in sports such as tennis and pickleball, and team competition in 3-on-3 basketball and volleyball. The NH games are open to age groups 35-39, 40- 44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89 and 90+. NH is an “open” state which means athletes from outside of NH are welcome to compete.

Sports and events include:

Archery

Badminton

Basketball (3-on-3)

Bowling -Candlepin

Bowling -Ten pin

Cornhole

Cycling

Disc Golf

Golf

Pickleball

Power Walk

Race Walk

Racquetball

Road Race (5k/10k)

Shuffleboard

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Track & Field

Volleyball

Online registration is now open. Athletes can register online up to one week before their event. Same-day sign up is available for selected events and can be done via check or cash. To learn more or sign up for the 2022 games, please visit www.NHseniorgames.org.

About the New Hampshire Senior Games

Now celebrating its 35th year, the mission of the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG), organized by the Granite State Senior Games (GSSG) is to promote, organize and effectively develop physical challenges, as they relate to the NH Senior Athlete and the 50+ population of the state of New Hampshire, undertake related activities benefiting the well-being of adults as appropriate and focusing on the development of active and healthy lifestyles. Our mission is accomplished by encouraging fitness and by providing athletic competition in a variety of sports, clinics, and creative pursuits.

Founded in 1987, Granite State Senior Games, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) all-volunteer sports and fitness organization governed by a Board of Directors. The Granite State Senior Games’ (GSSG) sporting events are now known as the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG). We are New Hampshire’s premier multi-sport event for the 50+ population. NHSG is the only New Hampshire organization in the state to be sanctioned by the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) to qualify senior athletes for participation in the National Senior Games held every two years.

To learn more, please visit www.nhseniorgames.org.

About Martin’s Point Health Care