For our kids, our future, I endorse Elizabeth Warren for President

A year ago, I had no idea that I would run for public office. Having two kids in Manchester public schools, I always knew how hard our teachers worked and the kinds of challenges they faced every day. But I was shocked when I spoke to a friend, a teacher, and learned they had been working without a contract for over a year. That’s when it clicked for me, and I started thinking about running for the Board of School Committee.

Last week, I was sworn in as the School Board representative for Ward 11 on Manchester’s West Side. So, I’m new to the whole idea of being an elected official and new to the idea that someone would ask me to endorse a presidential candidate. But now that I am, I’m thrilled to endorse Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination.

Like me, Elizabeth is in this fight because she cares deeply about the state of education. Between her policies for universal childcare, improving public education for all kids, and making higher ed more affordable, Elizabeth has a plan to make every stage of our education system better support our students.

Elizabeth is not just the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump – she is the best candidate to take us into America’s future. I am proud to support a candidate ready to invest in America’s education system and our next generation.

Nicole Leapley Ph.D. serves as School Committee member for Manchester’s Ward 11.