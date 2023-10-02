Following Convention Speech, Cinde Warmington Endorsed By 200+ Additional Granite State Leaders

Concord, NH – After Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington won the room at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual state convention on Saturday, her campaign today announced over 200 additional Democratic leaders from across the state have endorsed her for governor. With this new support, Warmington has earned the endorsement of nearly 350 current and former elected officials, local officeholders, party leaders, and grassroots activists.

“We’re building a coalition that can win with our Democratic values next November and I am proud to have so many supporters on our team,” said Warmington. “For the past four months, I have been traveling to all ten counties across New Hampshire and talking to voters about the issues that matter most to them. I will be a governor who listens and delivers results for hardworking Granite State families so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

“Cinde has the resolve we, as Democrats, need to take back the corner office next year. She knows what it will take to lead, because she has been leading from a 4-1 minority on the Executive Council for the past two terms,” said House Senior Democratic Advisor, State Representative Sharon Nordgren. “No matter the issue, Cinde Warmington is prepared to tackle it. It is clear that she is Democrats’ best chance to win next year and I am proud to support her.”

“The choice before New Hampshire primary voters next September to decide who will be our Democratic nominee for governor is the most consequential one we’ve had to make in a decade,” Ranking Democrat on House Finance Committee, State Representative Mary Jane Wallner said. “It is critical that we pick our strongest candidate to face whichever far-right Republican nominee comes out of the GOP primary, so that real progress can be made on everything from affordable housing to public education – and so that dangerous policies like New Hampshire’s abortion ban can be repealed. That person is Cinde Warmington.”

“At the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s state convention in Bedford this past Saturday, both candidates for governor spoke about their vision for a brighter future. I have decided to support two term Executive Councillor Cinde Warmington,” said Ambassador George Bruno, Manchester resident and former Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. “We need a governor who knows how to fight back against radical policies and also how to cut through the noise and get stuff done for New Hampshire. That person is Cinde Warmington.”

Cinde’s new endorsers include :

Senior Democratic Advisor, State Representative Sharon Nordgren of Hanover

Senior Democratic Advisor, State Representative Mary Jane Wallner of Concord

Fmr. State Senate President Sylvia Larsen of Concord

Fmr. State Senator Martha Hennessey of Hanover

Fmr. NH Democratic Party Chair & Ambassador George Bruno of Manchester

Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Schapiro of Keene

State Representative Peter Bixby of Dover

State Representative Sherry Dutzy of Nashua

State Representative Barry Faulkner of Swanzey

State Representative Nick Germana of Keene

State Representative Matthew Hicks of Concord

State Representative Jim Maggiore of North Hampton

State Representative Zoe Manos of Stratham

State Representative Kate Murry of New Castle

State Representative David Paige of Conway

State Representative Suzanne Vail of Nashua

Fmr. State Representative Bill Baber of Dover

Fmr. State Representative Christy Bartlett of Concord

Fmr. State Representative & Carroll County Democrats Chair Ed Butler of Hart’s Location

Fmr. State Representative Tim Egan of Sugar Hill

Fmr. State Representative Ariel Oxaal of Dover

Fmr. State Representative Marjorie Shepardson of Marlborough

Fmr. State Representative Joyce Weston of Plymouth

Fmr. State Representative Gary Woods of Concord

Dover City Councilor Robbie Warach of Dover

Paula Aarons of Gilsum

Ronald Abramson of Manchester

William Alex of Rochester

Sandra Allen of Newmarket

Robert Amer of Moultonborough

Fred Anderson of Bethlehem

Maria Arzola of Manchester

Kristine Baber of Dover

Patty Bass of Concord

Philip Bastedo of Dublin

Matthew Bean of Claremont

Sharon Beaty of Keene

Kathleen Beckett of Lebanon

Bridget Benedict of Warner

Jean Bernard of Stratham

Gerald Bernier of Nashua

Arthur Bobruff of New London

David Breeden of Derry

Jane Broadrick of Concord

Barbara Bryce of Gilsum

Chris Burgess of Canterbury

Hope Butterworth of Concord

Shelley Carita of Meredith

Nancy Chabot of Contoocook

Jonathan Chaffee of West Lebanon

Liz Chipman of Concord

Deanna Christiansen of Barrington

Renee Cicerchi of Strafford

Nancy Clark of Hopkinton

Lacey Colligan of Concord

David Conway of Henniker

Diane Cooper of Bow

Leo Coyle of Dover

Amy Cranage of Grantham

Misty Crompton of New Boston

Paul Cully of Dover

Catherine Dandeneau of Somersworth

Allen Davis of Dublin

Deborah Day of Barrington

Eileen Delahanty of Manchester

Carl Dematteo of Keene

Brett Destefano of Greenland

Gregg DiChiara of Dover

Melissa Dickerson of Epping

Melanie Dieringer of Epping

Erica Druke of Concord

Eileen Ehlers of Hooksett

Karlene Embler of Hancock

Sally Eneguess of Peterborough

Eugene Faltus of Swanzey

Catharine Farkas of Sanbornton

Peter Farrell of Alton

Carlene Ferrier of Concord

Sylvia Field of Hanover

Maria Finnegan of Dublin

Marcia Fletcher of Concord

Sean Fogarty of Exeter

Alice Fogel of Walpole

Bernie Fournier of Suncook

Ivor Freeman of Exeter

Mary Giacobbe of Atkinson

Andrea Goldberg of Concord

Jinx Gollam of Concord

Charles Grau of Bedford

Vince Greco of Nashua

Susan Greenberg of Rye

Curt Grimm of Concord

Linda Hagan of New London

Christopher Hawkins of Newmarket

Sam Hayden of Contoocook

Dale Hempen of Durham

Marilyn Henderson of Gilford

Peter Hendrick of Alstead

Susan Holcombe of Hanover

Barbara Hyde of Ossipee

Nicholas Ilyadis of Merrimack

Edith Jaconsky-Hamersma of Holderness

Nora Janeway of Washington

Andi Johnson of Marlborough

Bruce Johnson of Elkins

Sara Johnson of Hanover

Michael Joseph of Nashua

Tracey Kallman of Harrisville

Anne Kalter of Wolfeboro

Robert Kelley of Lee

Patricia Kellogg of Littleton

Gayle Kimball of Contoocook

Don Kollisch of Concord

Amy Kramer Perry of Dover

Leslie Lamois of Harrisville

Rose Lanier of Concord

Lilliane Lebel of Temple

Donald Leisman of Concord

Jan Lesieur of Epsom

Shane Lieberman of Sanbornton

Lyn Lindpaintner of Concord

David Loker of Moultonborough

Angy Lombara of Gilsum

Caroll Lothrop of Surry

Judy Lundahl of Keene

Lisa Madden of Litchfield

William Maddocks of Amherst

Amy Manzelli of Pembroke

Breanne Markunas of Nashua

Lu Martin of Hanover

Nancy Martland of Sugar Hill

Kathleen McAllister of Concord

James McCarthy of Salisbury

Heather McNally of Manchester

Raymond Mercier Jr of Concord

Kate Miller of Meredith

Patrick Miller of Campton

Michelle Moge of Derry

David Morris of Gilford

Kris Murthy of Pelham

Jeanne North of Concord

Mike O’Sullivan of Londonderry

Susan Orkin of Grantham

Raleigh Ormerod of Keene

Terri O’Rourke of Keene

Evan Oxenham of Plainfield

Paula Paciulan of Litchfield

Linda Paquette of Hopkinton

Patricia Piscetta of Belmont

Robert Pomeroy of Gilford

Kim Pooler of Concord

Parker Potter of Contoocook

Susan Pratt of Grantham

Brenda Quinn of Contoocook

Elissa Rasmussen of Brookline

Donna Raycraft of Concord

Birute Regine of Hancock

Donald Richard of Washington

Patricia Riker of Effingham

Kris Robertshaw of Derry

Chris Roerden of Nashua

Sumner Roper of Nashua

Kim Rosenfield of New London

Marie Rossachacj of New London

Jill Satterfield of Loudon

Ann Saulnier of Gilford

Michael Scanlon of Littleton

Mary Schatzle of Durham

Jeff Schindler of Concord

Linda Schultz of Sunapee

Karen Sebastian of West Chesterfield

Mark Secord of Lisbon

John Sedleski of Manchester

Anne Segal of Hanover

James Serrell of Kingston

Elizabeth Shabel of Hanover

Dennis Shanahan of Dover

Ghana Sharma of Concord

Sharon Shea of Hampton

Alan Shulman of New London

Bill Siroty of Manchester

Jim Skofield of Walpole

Caroline Smith of Concord

Joseph Snow of Concord

James Stafford of Gilmanton Iron Works

Eric Stauble of Durham

Lynda Stewart of Nashua

Caroline Storrs of Cornish

Daniel Sullivan of Newbury

Matthew Swenson of Pittsfield

Jim Tetreault of Winchester

Daryl Thompson of Colebrook

Michele Tremblay of Penacook

Paula Trombi of Meredith

Richard Uncles of Chester

Sue Veal of Rochester

Patricia Vorkink of North Hampton

Claudia Walker of Concord

Annette Watson of Dover

Denise Webb of Manchester

Debora Webster of Moultonborough

Conni White of New Castle

Lynda Williams of Alton

Mark Wisan of Peterborough

Megan Wood of Hancock

Willis Wotton of Whitefield

Dorothy Yanish of Peterborough

Sarah Young of Hanover

Cinde’s full list of endorsements can be found below and on her website at: www.cindewarmington.com/endorsements