Following Convention Speech, Cinde Warmington Endorsed By 200+ Additional Granite State Leaders

Concord, NH – After Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington won the room at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual state convention on Saturday, her campaign today announced over 200 additional Democratic leaders from across the state have endorsed her for governor. With this new support, Warmington has earned the endorsement of nearly 350 current and former elected officials, local officeholders, party leaders, and grassroots activists.
“We’re building a coalition that can win with our Democratic values next November and I am proud to have so many supporters on our team,” said Warmington. “For the past four months, I have been traveling to all ten counties across New Hampshire and talking to voters about the issues that matter most to them. I will be a governor who listens and delivers results for hardworking Granite State families so that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
“Cinde has the resolve we, as Democrats, need to take back the corner office next year. She knows what it will take to lead, because she has been leading from a 4-1 minority on the Executive Council for the past two terms,” said House Senior Democratic Advisor, State Representative Sharon Nordgren. “No matter the issue, Cinde Warmington is prepared to tackle it. It is clear that she is Democrats’ best chance to win next year and I am proud to support her.”
“The choice before New Hampshire primary voters next September to decide who will be our Democratic nominee for governor is the most consequential one we’ve had to make in a decade,” Ranking Democrat on House Finance Committee, State Representative Mary Jane Wallner said. “It is critical that we pick our strongest candidate to face whichever far-right Republican nominee comes out of the GOP primary, so that real progress can be made on everything from affordable housing to public education – and so that dangerous policies like New Hampshire’s abortion ban can be repealed. That person is Cinde Warmington.”
“At the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s state convention in Bedford this past Saturday, both candidates for governor spoke about their vision for a brighter future. I have decided to support two term Executive Councillor Cinde Warmington,” said Ambassador George Bruno, Manchester resident and former Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. “We need a governor who knows how to fight back against radical policies and also how to cut through the noise and get stuff done for New Hampshire. That person is Cinde Warmington.”
Cinde’s new endorsers include:
Cinde's full list of endorsements can be found below and on her website at: www.cindewarmington.com/endorsements