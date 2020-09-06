‘Follow the golden rule’: Remembering retired Goffstown Fire Capt. Steve Tower

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings

GOFFSTOWN, NH – It was a solemn celebration and heartfelt goodbye at Goffstown High School for one of Goffstown’s beloved sons, retired Goffstown Fire Department Training Capt. Steve Tower, 54, a lifelong resident of Goffstown who died Aug. 31, 2020.

On Friday firefighters from across New England descended on Goffstown to pay respects for Capt. Tower.

During remembrances of his life, friends and colleagues remembered Capt. Tower for her generous spirit and the joy he had in seeing others soar. “Follow the golden rule,” were words he embodied, according to his family.

He was the oldest of three sons to Douglas Tower and Linda (Nathanial) Desjardins.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Wilkins) Tower, his children; Kerry Tower and wife, Chelsey (Gagnon) Tower, and Garrett Tower, his siblings; Mark Tower and Derek Tower and wife, Jennifer Tower. He is also survived by his five nieces and nephews; Corey, Kierstyn, Adam, Andrew, and Steven.

Capt. Tower served the fire department for 30 years and was an alumnus of Goffstown High School. He accepted interim positions for the Goffstown Fire Department starting in 2019. He was a member of Goffstown Fish and Game, an avid outdoorsman, a dark beer connoisseur, a culinary artist with a repertoire of four dishes, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder, a fly-tying man-crafter, an enthusiastic, selfless mentor, and an expectant grandfather.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Goffstown Fire Department in Steve’s Memory. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com

