Focus is on suicide prevention for MIASP’s 4th Annual Eddie Chambers 5k Walk/Run!

MANCHESTER, NH – Shake the dirt off your sneakers and join us at Livingston Park on Saturday, May 27 for the 4th Annual Eddie Chambers 5k!

Walk or run, enjoy lunch, games, raffles and entertainment, while at the same time supporting suicide prevention with Mental Illness Awareness and Suicide Prevention (MIASP).

MIASP is a nonprofit organization in Manchester committed to bringing awareness to our peers regarding mental illness and suicide prevention. The organization strives to find a path that allows honesty, openness, and awareness to expose and destroy the stigma of mental illness that impacts community members on a daily basis. Through fundraising events, educational seminars and workshops, community funds, scholarships, and more, MIASP works to provide the community with the necessary resources, knowledge, and support to build an open community surrounding mental health.

This year’s Eddie Chambers 5k Run/Walk is taking place on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the beautiful Livingston Park in Manchester. With options to run or walk the 5k, partake in food and games, and gather as a community, the event has something for everyone.

Proceeds from this year’s race will go toward funding our high school and college scholarships, as well as replenishing our ongoing anonymous Eddie Chambers Fund at the Community Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. The Eddie Chambers fund allows uninsured and privately insured individuals with cost-share responsibilities access to continued behavioral health care without worry of cost interfering with services.

The success of this event – and all of MIASP’s efforts – is dependent upon community support, volunteers, donors, and our generous sponsors like Heritage Home Service.

To join us on May 27th as a participant, more information and a registration link can be found here. Those looking to volunteer their time for the event should contact MIASP President, Chloe Rich, at crich@miasp.org.