FLOTUS Jill Biden to visit Concord elementary school this week

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Carol Robidoux Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Educators from NH pose for a photo with Dr. Jill Biden during a stop in New Hampshire in 2019. File Photo/Pat Grossmith

CONCORD, NH – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit New Hampshire on March 17.

WMUR announced the visit Monday.

Biden is to visit Christa McAuliffe School in Concord in tribute to the school’s namesake,  America’s first “Teacher in Space” Christa McAuliffe, who died when the space ship Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff. The First Lady will be promoting President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which will support the reopening of schools in New Hampshire and around the country.

According to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, New Hampshire will receive about $3 billion in funding from the stimulus bill and other funding streams.

Read the full story here.

About Carol Robidoux 6673 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn