FLOTUS Jill Biden to visit Concord elementary school this week

CONCORD, NH – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to visit New Hampshire on March 17.

WMUR announced the visit Monday.

Biden is to visit Christa McAuliffe School in Concord in tribute to the school’s namesake, America’s first “Teacher in Space” Christa McAuliffe, who died when the space ship Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff. The First Lady will be promoting President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, which will support the reopening of schools in New Hampshire and around the country.

According to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, New Hampshire will receive about $3 billion in funding from the stimulus bill and other funding streams.

Read the full story here.