Florida man identified as suspect in Feb. 13 shooting incident faces charges of reckless conduct, falsifying evidence

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Detectives gathering evidence from under the hood of a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway following a reported shooting Feb. 13. File Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A Florida man is in custody, charged in connection with a shooting incident Feb. 13 in the area of Granite and Barr streets. 

Luis Rodriguez
Through the investigation, police learned that a truck had been hit by gunfire, and a vehicle was seen leaving the area. Manchester Police released pictures of the suspect vehicle, a silver Mercedes Benz on social media. Police also included a description of the driver in the post.

Police established probable cause to arrest Luis Rodriguez, 33, of Orlando, FL,  and charge him with felony reckless conduct and falsifying evidence.

Rodriguez was scheduled for arraignment Feb. 16 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North. 

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident should call  Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.

 

Granite and Barr streets, Manchester, NH.
Area of Feb. 13 shooting, Granite and Barr streets, Manchester, NH.

 

