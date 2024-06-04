Flip the Script: Media Power Youth summer filmmaking camps for youth ages 10-14

MANCHESTER, NH — Media Power Youth, an educational nonprofit organization, is hosting two media camps this summer where youth can experience the art of filmmaking while exploring nature, science, and making new friends. These camps provide a unique, creative challenge for youth ages 10 to 14. For the first time, campers will unveil their short films on the big screen at Red River Theatres. Media Power Youth will host a youth film festival on Aug. 17, 2024, where campers will celebrate their collaborations and meet other aspiring filmmakers.

Media Power Youth is partnering with the NH Audubon and the SEE Science Center. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with these two amazing organizations. They make learning about nature exploration and scientific discoveries dynamic and fun for kids,” says Heather Inyart, Executive Director of Media Power Youth. In Conservation Quest, campers will explore the beautiful habitats throughout the NH Audubon Massabesic Center and learn how to use media creatively to inspire others to protect these natural spaces so they can be enjoyed by future generations.

This will be the third year that Media Power Youth has hosted the Flip the Script camp with the SEE Science Center. This year’s theme is science fiction storytelling. Campers will create a short film based on a chosen exhibit at SEE. “Science fiction can ignite children’s curiosity by encouraging them to imagine how a new technology can affect everyday lives,” says Sydney Robinson, Youth Development and Media Specialist at Media Power Youth. “It can also help children develop critical-thinking skills by exploring how technologies can impact the well-being of our communities in both positive and unexpected ways.”

Media Power Youth’s filmmaking experiences give young people the opportunity to define a creative idea and bring it to life with a film crew. Each camper will try their hand at a variety of video production techniques, including directing, scriptwriting, filming, and editing. Campers will also engage in animal encounters, hikes, prop-making, and many other interactive activities that don’t involve screens. “Summertime gives us all a chance to slow down and be present with each other,” says Inyart. “Film camps encourage kids to take notice of the sights and sounds around them and creatively use these surroundings to tell stories that will engage others in new ideas.”

Camps are held throughout July. Conservation Quest sessions are offered the weeks of July 8 and July 15 at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center. Flip the Script camp takes place the week of July 29 at the SEE Science Center. More information about camp registration and the youth film festival at Red River Theaters can be found online at mediapoweryouth.org/camp.

About Media Power Youth: Media Power Youth is a New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization that inspires youth to engage with media in thoughtful and creative ways that support physical and mental well-being. We connect with youth through creative, diverse learning experiences while also mentoring the adults who support them in their goals. We offer workshops as well as instructional resources to help build media literacy skills that empower youth in navigating the challenges and opportunities technology and media present so youth can thrive in our fast-paced, digital world.