Flights from MHT to Dulles soon to be suspended

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) shared an announcement from United Airlines that United flights from Manchester to Dulles International Airport (IAD) just outside Washington, D.C. will be temporarily suspended as of Jan. 4, 2022.
The change comes due to staffing and other operational constraints impacting United’s regional partners.
United added that they plan to continue their twice daily flights from Manchester to Newark (EWR) with a possible upgrade from 50 to 70 seats in the near future.
