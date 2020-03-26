Flagger working in Derry struck and killed by motorist charged with DUI

DERRY, NH — On March 26, 2020 at 9:27 a.m. Derry police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Broadway involving an SUV and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred in the area of 122 East Broadway where a road repair was underway.

The flagger who was controlling traffic at the road repair site was struck by a passing SUV. He was transported to Parkland Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries. At approximately 11:10 a.m. the man passed away. His identity is being witheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene while officers began the crash investigation. He was arrested shortly thereafter for Driving Under the Influence. He is identified as Kevin Nagle, 49, of 91 East Broadway in Derry.

Nagle is charged with Felony DUI and is Derry police custody. No bail has been set yet and no photo is available at this time.