Families in Transition board names Whitfield as new chair

MANCHESTER, NH – The Board of Directors for Families in Transition selected Heather Whitfield, previously with M&T Bank, as its Chair and appointed the following members to their executive committee. Whitfield was appointed as the Chair after previously serving as Vice Chair to former Chair, Roy Tilsley.

The selection of Heather Whitfield comes after several years of service to the organization’s mission. Before her appointment, Heather was a board member for six years, including 1 year as Vice Chair.

“I am thrilled and honored to continue to support this amazing organization in a new way,” said Heather Whitfield. “My relationship with Families in Transition began in 2017 and I feel fortunate to now have an opportunity to lead our board and support our work to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness.”

Additionally, Steve Norton, Community Advocate and board member since 2021, was elected as Vice Chair along with, Gary Potavin, Global Business Partner at Amphenol TCS, as Treasurer, and longtime board member Scott Ellison, Partner at Sheehan Phinney, as Secretary.

The executive committee will be joined by new board members David Crespo, Regional Leader at Primerica Financial Services; Dr. Jennifer Gillis, Superintendent of Schools at Manchester School District; Christopher Kennedy, Vice President of External Relations at NH Healthy Families; Laura King, Vice President and Branch Manager at Eastern Bank; Cheryl Moreau, Benefits and HRIS Manager at Catholic Medical Center; Karen Moynihan, Vice President of Philanthropy for Catholic Charities of New Hampshire; Steve Palmer, SVP and Senior Client Relationship Officer at NHTrust Financial Advisors; and Michael Visocchi, Vice President, Internal Communications at Comcast; and the following existing members, Dick Anagnost, President at Anagnost Companies; Roy Ballentine, Executive Chairman at Ballentine Partners, LLC; Robert Bonfiglio, Co-founder of Rise Private Wealth Management at Rise Wealth Management; Chad Campbell, Director of Strategic Accounts at SilverTech Inc.; Sean Leighton, Captain of City of Manchester Police Department; Rev. Gayle Murphy, Minster at Large; Michael Simoneau, SVP Community Outreach Officer at Members First Credit Union; and Roy Tilsley, Shareholder at Bernstein Shur, will continue their service as members of the board.

“We are happy to announce our 2024 Board of Directors for Families in Transition. These board members will provide the guidance and leadership our organization needs for today and the future,” states Maria Devlin, President & CEO of Families in Transition.

View the full list of leadership team members and board of directors at:

fitnh.org/about/leadership

To learn more about the organization or get involved, visit www.fitnh.org or call (603) 641-9441.