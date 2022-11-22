FIT annual fundraiser brings in $235K to support programs for homeless, food insecure

MANCHESTER, NH – Hundreds of business, political, and community leaders gathered for the Families in Transition (FIT) 29th Annual Breakfast fundraiser to kick off the holiday season with heartfelt giving in support of people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in the Granite State. The tally is still being finalized, but the generosity is overwhelming, with more than $200 thousand collected from the event, all of which will help fund FIT’s various programs designed to help those in need this winter and into next year.

Money raised supports Families in Transition emergency shelters for individuals and families, affordable and supportive housing to people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, food programs that provide hunger relief, and essential supportive services. The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 and the emotional connection among attendees was palpable as FIT leaders shared personal stories from participants and clients of the long-time non-profit agency.

The breakfast event highlighted a handful of people behind the scenes including the FIT food pantry, which was recently renovated to have more of a “grocery store” feel for visitors. It also showcased a young mom who recently moved into one of FIT’s apartment units in Manchester with her baby boy. Her story capped a highpoint of optimism because she is appreciative of how her newfound housing stability supports her next goal of obtaining employment; the young mom vowed to give back to the agency that helped her get out of a homelessness situation and back into safe spaces for her and her baby boy.

“We come across countless stories like this one, it’s why we do what we do,” explains Maria Devlin, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Families in Transition. “Through funds raised at this event, we will be able to continue all efforts to extend a hand to those needing some extra assistance in shifting to permanent housing. I like to say we support our participants in contributing to their community once stable housing is achieved. It’s an honor to work with participants and I am deeply touched by the outpouring of support from the annual breakfast.”

The need for FIT programs and essential services has risen and continues to be significant. Donations to non-profits has decreased in the past several months, but the economic challenges have resulted in more people seeking help, which puts a strain on the service programs offered by FIT. It adds emphasis to the goodwill demonstrated at the annual breakfast.

“We deeply value the community partners who have leaned into these challenges facing so many people,” says Stephanie Savard, Chief External Relations Officer with Families in Transition. “The winter months add more strain to the limited resources we are able to offer. Our emergency shelters are already at capacity, and we haven’t yet hit the coldest weeks of the season. The funds raised through the annual breakfast will ensure we can continue our efforts to care for those who come to us for safety and shelter.”

Several dignitaries attended the morning event, including Mayor Joyce Craig, who praised the year-round efforts of FIT. “I am deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of the dedicated group of staff and volunteers at Families in Transition. The work they do to support our most vulnerable makes a tremendous difference, and it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity and support of our community,” says Mayor Craig.

The Annual Breakfast was presented by Cogswell Benevolent Trust and was also supported by contributions from key sponsors and partners, including our Thanks for Giving Sponsor, AutoFair, and Community Partner Sponsor Spectrum Marketing Companies.

It’s not too late to donate. For more information, visit the FIT Breakfast donation page.

About Families in Transition

Families in Transition provides hunger relief, emergency shelter, safe affordable housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless or in need to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness. For more information, visit www.fitnh.org.