Fisher Cats winning streak snapped

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, had their four-game win streak snapped by the Reading Fightin’ Phils, falling 6-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann (0-2) made his return from the injured list but could not get out of the first inning in his first Double-A start since May 4. Tiedemann recorded only two outs and allowed three runs, four hits, one walk and struck out one on 31 pitches receiving the loss. He previously made three rehab appearances with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays and Class A Dunedin.

The Fightin’ Phils scored three runs in the first inning off Tiedemann and two more in the second on a two-run home run by Carlos De La Cruz.

Reading (17-19, 45-59) starting left-hander David Parkinson (7-4) threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, quieting New Hampshire’s bats and picking up the win.

Alan Roden broke the shutout bid in the ninth with a solo home run, his first at the Double-A level. Michael Turconi collected his first Double-A hit in his second Double-A game.

Out of the bullpen, New Hampshire (13-21, 48-54) relievers combined for 14 strikeouts. Gabriel Ponce struck out a season-high six in three innings of relief, Fitz Stadler struck out a pair in 1.1 scoreless innings, Trevor Clifton struck out one in his home debut, Joe Jones struck out three in two scoreless innings in his home debut, and T.J. Brock struck out a pair in a scoreless ninth.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (0-1, 3.72 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Zach Haake (0-2, 3.43 ERA) for Reading.