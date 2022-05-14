Fisher Cats win second straight over Ponies

Friday, May 13, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won their second game in a row thanks to a 7-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night.

New Hampshire got its first run in the first off a Spencer Horwitz RBI, bringing Tanner Morris across the plate. Binghamton scored a pair in the fourth inning, but Horwitz would answer in the Fisher Cats’ side of the fourth with his third home run of the year, followed by an RBI double by Will Robertson that brought Sebastian Espino home to give New Hampshire the lead back.

That was a lead they would not give back again, with Orelvis Martinez hitting his tenth home run of the year in the seventh to add two more runs and the Fisher Cats adding another two runs in the eighth.

With the victory, New Hampshire is now 14-16 on the year, every starting New Hampshire batter had at least one hit except for Espino, although Espino walked twice. Morris, Martinez and Horwitz each ended with a pair of hits.

Paxton Schultz (2-3) was the winning pitcher for New Hampshire, giving up three hits and a walk in a five-inning start, striking out eight Rumble Ponies.

Max Castillo (3-1, 3.38 ERA) is the expected starting pitcher for New Hampshire on Saturday, first pitch is expected at 6:35 p.m.

