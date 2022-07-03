Fisher Cats win in Maine on Saturday night

PORTLAND, ME – Cam Eden hit a two-run homer and winning pitcher Andrew Bash (4-3) tossed four hitless innings in relief to help lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, 2-3, 33-41) to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 3-2, 33-41).

The Fisher Cats opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Sebastian Espino doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Portland tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the third inning on Ceddane Rafaela’s sixth home run off New Hampshire starter Hayden Juenger. Juenger went the first three innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out five.

New Hampshire moved back in front in the top of the sixth inning against MLB rehabber Josh Taylor (L, 0-1). Luis De Los Santos singled and Cam Eden ripped a 439-foot home run to straight away center field to make it 3-1.

Bash took over for Juenger, working the fourth through seventh innings. He walked three and struck out three, turning the game over to Sean Mellen.

The Sea Dogs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Elih Marrero doubled, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a fielding error to cut the Fisher Cats lead to 3-2. Parker Caracci then entered and struck out cleanup man Hudson Potts to end the inning.

Spencer Horwitz led off the top of the ninth with a single. Pinch-runner Zac Cook advanced to third on a base knock by Trevor Schwecke, and De Los Santos delivered an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-2.

Caracci worked around a ninth-inning single by Tyreque Reed to secure the save and New Hampshire’s second consecutive win in the series.