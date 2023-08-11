Fisher Cats win fourth straight game

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, came back from down seven to win 11-8 over the Reading Fightin’ Phils in a seven-inning rain-shortened victory on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (13-20, 48-53) scored 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a come from behind victory. It’s their third straight comeback win and it’s the largest comeback win in team history.

With Reading leading 8-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Damiano Palmegiani chopped into the lead with a two-run double and scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-4 game. Palmegiani recorded his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season with a pair of hits on the night.

Will Robertson inched the Fisher Cats closer with an RBI double and Andres Sosa brought him home with a sac fly to cut the deficit to two after six innings.

With Reading ahead 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh and the rain continuing to pour, Palmegiani launched a go-ahead three-run home run off left-hander Keylan Kilgore (3-2), his 14th home run of the season, to give New Hampshire a 9-8 lead. It’s Palmegiani’s second five-RBI game against Reading this season and his third five-RBI game of his professional career.

Another Robertson RBI double extended the lead, his 41st RBI of the season, and he scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-8 Fisher Cats before inclement weather stopped the game with two outs in the seventh.

On the mound, starting right-hander Michael Dominguez made his home debut at Delta Dental Stadium. The 22-year-old threw 4.1 innings and gave up four runs on three hits, four walks and struck out four in a no-decision.

Right-handed reliever Adrian Hernandez (2-2) picked up the win after 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, including two strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in his last three outings.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils tomorrow at 7:05 pm. LHP David Parkinson (6-4, 4.30 ERA) will get the start for Reading against a pitcher to be determined for New Hampshire.