Fisher Cats win by a whole heck of a lot

PORTLAND, MAINE – The Portland Sea Dogs probably wish Chris Sale could have pitched again on Friday.

A day after the Red Sox ace’s rehab start catapulted the Sea Dogs to a blowout win, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat Portland about as convincingly as any baseball team can beat another one, winning 16-0.

It’s hard to say whether New Hampshire pitching or hitting was more impressive on a night where the Fisher Cats dominated on all aspects of the game.

Portland ended with more errors (3) than hits (2) on the night, with Portland batters reaching third base just once and Fisher Cat pitchers retiring the last 11 Portland batters in a row to finish the contest.

Meanwhile, every New Hampshire batter except for Davis Schneider had at least one hit, with Luis De Los Santos, Zac Cook, Cam Eden and Rafael Lantigua each finishing with a pair of hits while Trevor Schwecke and Spencer Horwitz both went 4-for-6 on a night when the Fisher Cats went 10-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Horwitz also went deep in the eighth and contributed two of New Hampshire’s five doubles as well, putting the Fisher Cats at 133 doubles on the year so far, just four short of Bowie’s league lead.

New Hampshire (32-41) plays Portland again on Saturday with a 6 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Hayden Juenger (0-4, 3.57 ERA) heads to the mound for the ‘Cats against Portland’s Jay Groome (3-4, 3.84 ERA).