Fisher Cats will face Chris Sale tomorrow

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the first game of their series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday and they dropped the second game of the series too, falling 6-5 on Wednesday.

New Hampshire was forced to play catch up after a three-run second inning posted by the Dogs followed by a Tyler Dearden RBI single in the third that raised Portland’s lead to four.

The Fisher Cats did manage to cut Portland’s lead down to one in the sixth thanks to Spencer Horwitz’ RBI double and then Orelvis Martinez home run that brought Horwitz home, but Portland added another two runs in the seventh, enough to hold off New Hampshire’s rally in the eighth.

Rafael Lantigua joined Horwitz with a double, as New Hampshire ended the night with seven hits in total.

On the mound, Adam Kloffenstein was the loser for New Hampshire, falling to 0-2 in Eastern League play. Kloffenstein gave up ten hits and two walks in five innings of work, striking out three.

New Hampshire falls to 31-40 on the year, one game behind Portland. The two teams return on Thursday at 6 p.m. as the ‘Cats will send a pitcher to be named later with Chris Sale getting a rehab start for Portland.