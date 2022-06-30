Fisher Cats will face Chris Sale tomorrow

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Chris Sale. Credit/Keith Allison – Wikimedia Commons

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the first game of their series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday and they dropped the second game of the series too, falling 6-5 on Wednesday.

New Hampshire was forced to play catch up after a three-run second inning posted by the Dogs followed by a Tyler Dearden RBI single in the third that raised Portland’s lead to four.

The Fisher Cats did manage to cut Portland’s lead down to one in the sixth thanks to Spencer Horwitz’ RBI double and then Orelvis Martinez home run that brought Horwitz home, but Portland added another two runs in the seventh, enough to hold off New Hampshire’s rally in the eighth.

Rafael Lantigua joined Horwitz with a double, as New Hampshire ended the night with seven hits in total.

On the mound, Adam Kloffenstein was the loser for New Hampshire, falling to 0-2 in Eastern League play. Kloffenstein gave up ten hits and two walks in five innings of work, striking out three.

New Hampshire falls to 31-40 on the year, one game behind Portland. The two teams return on Thursday at 6 p.m. as the ‘Cats will send a pitcher to be named later with Chris Sale getting a rehab start for Portland.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts