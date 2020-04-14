Fisher Cats will donate half of special ticket packages to COVID relief fund

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are combining sales of tickets for future baseball games with relief efforts to those impacted by COVID-19.

On Tursday, the Fisher Cats announced that with the purchase of two or four $6 dollar tickets, half of those proceeds would go to the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Granite United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund rapidly deploys resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need.

“During these unsettling times, one of the greatest things we’ve seen is our community pulling together,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “We have built a strong partnership with the Fisher Cats and know that their efforts will benefit those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both with immediate needs and in the long term.”

Fans with tickets for any game cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic can exchange their tickets for any remaining game in 2020 or 2021.

“We appreciate our fans’ patience and understanding during these uncertain times,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We are thinking of you, we are here for you, and we look forward to playing baseball in the great state of New Hampshire as soon as we can.”

Fisher Cats single game tickets are also on sale now, starting for $8. More information about single-ticket sales and the donation packages can be found by phone at (603) 641-2005, or online at www.nhfishercats.com.