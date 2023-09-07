Fisher Cats walked off for second night in a row

BOWIE, M.D — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, were walked off for a second night in a row in an 11-10 loss to Bowie in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Trailing 5-2 entering the eighth, New Hampshire plated home six runs on six hits. Will Robertson belted his second home run of the game and his 17th of the season to lead off the frame. Andres Sosa drove in a run with an RBI single to pull New Hampshire within one before Michael Turconi tied the game with a double off first base. Abiezel Ramirez drove in his first run as a Fisher Cat with a tiebreaking RBI groundout to first base. Devonte Brown and Alan Roden added RBI singles to give the Fisher Cats an 8-5 lead, which was New Hampshire’s largest of the game.

Bowie pulled within one in the bottom of the eighth with two runs home on an RBI base hit by Billy Cook and a wild pitch by T.J. Brock, scoring Maxwell Costes from third.

New Hampshire added a run in the ninth on a wild pitch by Keagan Gillies, bringing home Robertson from third.

An RBI single by Greg Cullen and a sac-fly by Costes off Brock evened the score at the end of the ninth 9-9 to send the game into extra innings for a second consecutive night.

New Hampshire (24-32, 59-65) pulled ahead 10-9 in the 10th inning on a Rainer Nunez go-ahead RBI single with two outs. In the bottom of the 10th, Cook launched a two-run walk-off opposite-field home run for a second straight night off Joe Jones (2-3) to win the game for Bowie (32-27, 63-65). The Baysox’s last four home wins have been walk-off victories.

The Fisher Cats are now 1-12 in extra-inning games this season.

Robertson extended his hit streak to 10 games and drove in a game-high two RBI with two solo home runs. The 25-year-old owns the second longest hit streak on the team and is one game away from matching the longest hit streak of the season.

Trevor Schwecke recorded a game-high four hits, his first four-hit game this season, while Riley Tirotta collected two more hits and is now 9-for-17 in the month of September.

Starting right-hander CJ Van Eyk threw four innings and allowed three runs (one earned), four hits and one walk with one strikeout on 48 pitches in a no-decision in his second Double-A start. Van Eyk is in his first season back after Tommy John surgery kept him out all of 2022.

The Fisher Cats continue the second half of their 12-game road trip against the Bowie Baysox tomorrow at 6:35 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (7-2, 4.17 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Trace Bright (0-0, 2.00 ERA) for Bowie.