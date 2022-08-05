Fisher Cats walk off with home win over Richmond

Thursday, August 4, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, August 4, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

John Aiello/Photo courtesy of Kristin Basnett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – John Aiello’s sixth home run of the year proved to be the difference on Thursday night as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats walked off with a 7-6 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Aiello sent a 1-0 pitch toward Elm Street in the ninth to break the deadlock, following Fisher Cat home runs earlier in the game from Zach Britton and Ryan Gold.

The Fisher Cats had 12 hits on the night, with Britton contributing three, Aiello, Cam Eden and Addison Barger providing two each.

Adam Kloffenstein’s start for the ‘Cats ended in the fifth, where he was on the hook for five of Richmond’s six runs.

Sean Mellen eventually retired the side, but not before Ricardo Genoves added a solo home run, which proved to be Richmond’s final run of the evening.

Mellen and the rest of the Fisher Cat bullpen would allow just two more batters to reach base after Genoves’ blast, with Jimmy Burnette (3-3), getting the win after retiring the Squirrels in the top of the ninth.

Combined, the four Fisher Cat pitchers struck out 19 batters, with Burnette and Braden Scott striking out all but two of the batters they faced collectively over the last three innings of the contest.

The two teams play again on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts